Trigun Stampede Kickstarts Climax With New Poster

Trigun Stampede has been one of the leading new anime releases of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, but now it's getting ready for the climax of its debut season with a new poster hyping up the final episodes of the series still to come! The rebooted take on Yasuhiro Nightow's classic manga and anime franchise originally took fans by surprise with just how differently this world has been in the new series, but things have begun to fall in place the closer it gets to the end of its initial run. Now it seems like it will all go out with a bang.

Trigun Stampede has been seemingly setting up for a major event that happens before where the original take of the series is set, and whether or not that's truly the case is still unclear. But what is known, however, is that there really is something major on the way. That's what is teased with the newest poster for the climax that teases a huge fight between Vash and Knives before the reboot comes to an end. You can check it out below from the anime's official Twitter account:

How to Catch Up With Trigun Stampede

As Trigun Stampede inches closer to the final episodes of its run, things are being set in place for what seems to be an explosive finale as teased by this new poster for the climax. That also means that now it's the perfect time to catch up with everything that's happened in the reboot series so far, and you can find it now streaming with Crunchyroll. As for what to expect from the rest of this new take on Yasuhiro Nightow's classic franchise, Crunchyroll teases Trigun Stampede as such:

"Vash the Stampede's a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous—his evil twin brother, Millions Knives."

How are you liking Trigun Stampede's reboot run so far? What are you hoping to see before it all comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!