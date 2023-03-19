Trigun Stampede Releases Season Finale Teaser: Watch

Trigun Stampede is now gearing up for the end of its debut season, and Trigun Stampede's anime is celebrating with the release of the teaser trailer showing off the first look at the anime's season finale! Trigun Stampede has been showing off a whole new take on Yasuhiro Nightow's classic action manga franchise with its new Trigun episodes so far, and the series has thus also introduced fans to a much different kind of dynamic between Vash the Stampede and his twin brother, Millions Knives. Soon this will all be coming to a climax with the reboot anime's grand finale.

Trigun Stampede's episodes have been steadily bringing Vash and Knives back together for an ominous reunion through the debut season of the reboot anime series, and that makes the season finale all the more intriguing as for what fans can expect. With the reboot changing so much about Trigun's story already, it makes the preview for Episode 12 of the series' run all the more enticing as there's no real way to guess how this will all come to an end. You can check out the teaser for Trigun Stampede Episode 12 below:

How to Watch Trigun Stampede Season Finale

Trigun Stampede Episode 12 (which also serves as the anime's season finale) is currently scheduled to air overseas on Saturday, March 25th. If you wanted to catch Trigun Stampede's final episode shortly after it airs in Japan, and catch up with the rest of Trigun Stampede's episodes so far, you can now find the new Trigun anime streaming with Crunchyroll. As for what to expect from the rest of this new take on Yasuhiro Nightow's classic franchise, Crunchyroll teases Trigun Stampede as such:

"Vash the Stampede's a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous—his evil twin brother, Millions Knives."

What are you hoping to see in Trigun Stampede's season finale? How have you been liking the reboot anime overall?