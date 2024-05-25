Trigun Stampede: Studio Orange Reveals First Vash Concept Art

When Trigun Stampede first revealed its Vash, many anime fans noted that the Humanoid Typhoon looked quite different from how he appeared in the first anime adaptation of Trigun. Vash's hair was styled differently, his attire was stylized, and there were many other changes to the beloved anime protagonist across the board. At this year's Momocon Convention in Atlanta, Georgia, members of Studio Orange took to the stage to discuss the making of Trigun Stampede, showing concept art that would have given fans a very different Vash than either design.

In attendance at the Momocon panel were a handful of creative minds responsible for Trigun Stampede at Studio Orange. The panelists included Producer Cole Gallian, Producer Kiyotaka Waki, and Series Director Kenji Muto. While the panelists refrained from discussing any details regarding Trigun Stampede: Final Phase, the upcoming episodes that will bring the latest series to an end, they revealed more than a few tidbits regarding the making of the reboot.

Trigun Stampede: Vash's Original Look

At said Momocon panel, Orange revealed a highly detailed outline of characters, locations, and concept art that helped in creating Trigun Stampede. Below, you can see the original design for Vash, in the center of the image, which would have presented Vash with a far more "steampunk" aesthetic. In discussing working with series creator Yoshihiro Nightow, Muto confirmed that it was decided that Vash should retain a long, red coat as he had in the previous iteration. While the coat ultimately looks different in Stampede from the original anime, this concept art is a departure from both incarnations of the Humanoid Typhoon.

(Photo: Studio Orange)

If you didn't have the chance to check out Trigun Stampede, the first season is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the latest anime focusing on the Planet Gunsmoke, "Vash the Stampede's a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous-his evil twin brother, Millions Knives."

