Trigun Stampede Team Addresses the Anime's Turn to CG Animation

Computer-Generated Animation entering the medium of anime has been a mixed bag for many fans around the world. While there have been instances among the community such as Lupin The Third: The First, there have also been examples that didn't go over well with fans such as 2016's Berserk revival. Trigun Stampede is set to arrive next year from Studio Orange, and with Vash set to be brought back thanks to CG animation, we here at Comicbook.com had the opportunity to chat with the creators about this unique style being added to the world of the humanoid typhoon.

At this year's Anime Expo, the creator of Trigun himself, Yasuhiro Nightow was in attendance, along with producer Kiyotaka Waki and producer Katsuhiro Takei, to answer our questions with regards to the return of Vash The Stampede. When our own Megan Peters asked about any potential challenges that arose from the new art style of the anime, here's what Kiyotaka Waki had to say:

"Everything started out with Nightow and then designing the concept art and character concepts. However, these designs are not something that we could use to use as a design for animation. So, director Muto, he took the time to understand and interpret the designs before having actual designers interpret the looks for animation."

On top of this question, creator Nightow took the opportunity to explain how he felt this new series would stand out from the original, which was animated by Studio Madhouse in the late 1990s:

"So when they were developing this Trigun, I saw that they were taking elements from my comic and expanding it, rearranging it, restructuring it, redesigning it, and adding depth to it. They're trying to raise the quality of the show as well. I thought that there might some changes, but once they took all of the series in and started adapting it onto film, I felt that this is still Trigun. This is Trigun. I want the fans to know is that I really want them to watch this. And after watching, I think that you'll feel the same way as me – that this in some way is also Trigun."

What do you think of Trigun Stampede's new art style from what Madhouse had produced previously? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Vash The Stampede.