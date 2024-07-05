Trigun Stampede Shares Unseen Key Art of Vash, Nicholas, and More

This year’s Anime Expo didn’t just give Trigun Stampede’s finale a new title, Trigun Stargaze, but it also revealed some juicy new tidbits about the return of Vash The Stampede. For some time, many anime fans wondered if the series was a complete retelling of the Humanoid Typhoon’s story or if it would eventually snap back to the original continuity. While Studio Orange has yet to answer this question, the production house did reveal some wild new images from the sequel series to Stampede that sets the stage for the return of the Sixty Billion Double Dollar Man.

There have been quite a few differences between the latest Trigun series and the original anime adaptation that arrived in the 1990s. On top of introducing a younger-looking Vash, the series has also presented some heroes and villains that are sporting different looks from their original appearances. Vash’s brother Knives for example has appeared in the re-imagined series as living up to his name, surrounded by thousands of knives that he has been able to use for disastrous effect. While Nicholas Wolfwood looks quite close to his original interpretation, Meryl has sported a new outfit and her best friend Milly has yet to return.

Trigun Stampede: Unseen Art

Our own Megan Peters is in attendance at this year’s Anime Expo and was able to take some photos of the images that were released by Studio Orange. On top of being responsible for Trigun Stampede and its upcoming sequel, Orange is also working on Beastars’ final season and the Netflix original anime, Leviathan. While Orange has yet to reveal when we can expect Trigun Stargaze to arrive, it will make major waves in the anime world once it does.

Alongside these new images, Orange also revealed at their Anime Expo panel when Stargaze takes place in Stampede’s timeline. Taking place two and a half years following the conclusion of its predecessor, Trigun Stargaze will set Vash on a collision course with his maniacal brother Knives. Hopefully, Wolfwood and Meryl will be helping out the Humanoid Typhoon as the anime hero is going to need all the help that he can get.

