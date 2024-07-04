Trigun Stampede Sequel Reveals Title, Official Logo

It is official! Trigun Stampede has kept fans waiting for an update on its sequel, and that time has finally come. Anime Expo just brought two executives from the Studio Orange project to the stage, and it was there we learned the title of Trigun Stampede. The new season will be titled Trigun Stargaze, and you can peek its official logo below!

The update comes courtesy of ComicBook’s on-site coverage of Anime Expo as the event has taken over Los Angeles, California. Today, Crunchyroll and Studio Orange teamed up with Toho to bring Trigun Stampede to the stage. At the panel’s end, we learned Trigun Stargaze will act as the anime’s second and final installment.

According to the staff, Trigun Stargaze will take place two years after the first series, and fans of the original Trigun run knows where that story will take us. Vash the Stampede has earned his infamous reputation, so he will have plenty to prove once the anime gets going. And as for the title’s ‘Stargaze’ element, the anime’s team was vague. The executives promised the new anime will focus on recreating the feel of Trigun’s original run while making it fresh. So if you are eager for the debut, you are not alone.

As for any season two teases, well – we are being kept in the dark. Animation is in the works on Trigun Stargaze, and as of right now, no release window has been announced for the sequel. Of course, fans have their suspicions. Next year, Trigun will mark its 30th anniversary, so netizens are crossing their fingers for a 2025 drop.

If you have not checked out Trigun Stampede, no worries! The entire series is available both subbed and dubbed. You can find the hit anime streaming on Crunchyroll right now.

