Beastars Final Season Shares New Poster, Release Window

Beastars doesn’t just focus on a high school of students looking to survive a strange world but it also focuses on a murder mystery with anthropomorphic characters in the lead roles. Created by Peru Itagaki, the daughter of Keisuke Itagaki, the series has already ended in the manga. Luckily, there are still some big events that will take place in the final season of the anime adaptation prior to the television series meeting its end. Now, to get fans hyped for Legosi’s return, the first half of the final season has revealed its release window along with a new poster.

One of the biggest aspects of the first seasons of the Studio Orange anime adaptation was the murder mystery involving Legosi, Haru, and many of their other predator and prey colleagues within the student body. While the world of Beastars is one that features lions, tigers, and bears interacting with rabbits, mice, and deer, there is a shaky truce between all involved. That truce is now teetering by a thread as the killer was revealed in the previous season and Legosi still has more troubles facing him than he can deal with.

Beastars’ Final Season Release Date

While Netflix didn’t reveal a specific release date for the upcoming episodes, the first installments of Beastars’ final season will air this December. Following this, the series will wrap in 2025 though the streaming service has yet to say when. You can also check out a new poster for the season that will mark Beastars’ end below.

If you haven’t heard of Beastars before this article, all the seasons are currently streaming on Netflix. Here’s how the streaming service describes the anthropomorphic anime adaptation, “It is a world where carnivores and herbivores coexist. Following the battle with the culprit who devoured his classmate at school, Legoshi decides to drop out and begins living alone at Beast Apartments. Rouis has entered a prestigious university and resolves to face his father, Ogma. Haru also deals with many struggles as she tries to enjoy campus life. Meanwhile, the city sees an increase of devouring incidents. The fangs of the heinous criminal who is pulling all the strings begin to close in on Legoshi and the others…”

