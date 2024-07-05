Trigun Stargaze: What We Know About the Sequel So Far

Studio Orange came to play at this year’s Anime Expo, revealing new information about both Beastars and the grand finale to Trigun Stampede, Trigun Stargaze. Airing in 2023, the series gave us younger versions of Vash, Wolfwood, Meryl, Knives Millions, and quite a few other classic anime characters. While Orange didn’t reveal a release window for the next part of the series, there were quite a few tidbits that were revealed at the recent panel in Los Angeles. Luckily, we’ve compiled some of the biggest reveals that Orange shared to build up to the Humanoid Typhoon’s big comeback.

To start, Trigun Stargaze will take place two years following the conclusion of Stampede. While Vash The Stampede did amass some allies and retained his gun-slinging, bullet-dodging ways in the rebooted series, things have only gone from bad to worse as the series continued. Much like in the original manga and the anime adaptation of the 1990s, Vash had to deal with his terrifying brother Knives. Unlike the original stories, Trigun Stampede gave Millions Knives a makeover that stayed true to his name and he retained the menace to maintain his villain status.

Trigun Stargaze Will Be Truer To The Original

As those who saw Trigun Stampede from start to finish know, the city of July was destroyed by Vash and the sixty billion double dollar bounty was put on his head. While not everything will be the same as the first anime of the ’90s, Studio Orange confirmed that Stargaze will have a similar “feel” to the story that started it all. ComicBook’s own Megan Peters was in attendance at Anime Expo to convey the message that Stargaze is following events similar to Vash’s first time out.

On top of sticking close to the original story, Stampede also hinted at the arrival of Milly, Meryl’s partner who has been missing from the new anime adaptation. Should she be a part of Stargaze, it would be a safe bet that the tall insurance representative would also be sporting a new look. Alongside Milly, there might be some new characters that were originally exclusive to the manga that will have a major role to play.

