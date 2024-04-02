Tsukimichi Season 2 Shares New Opening, Ending: Watch

Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2 has kicked off the second half of its run with the start of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and with it has debuted a new set of opening and ending theme sequences! Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- was one of the big Isekai anime franchises that made its comeback with new episodes earlier this year, and the anime has started off a whole new arc in which Makoto now has to navigate teaching at a school where there are a ton of shady dealings and people keeping a very close eye on him. But it's only getting started.

With the end of the first term of Makoto's time teaching, it's time for the Fall semester to kick in with the start of the new episodes airing through the Spring 2024 anime schedule. The anime is celebrating this new half of the season with a new set of opening and ending themes. The new opening theme is titled "Reversal" as performed by syudou, and you can check it out in the video above. The new ending theme is titled "Joshiki Hazure Human" as performed by Kaori Maeda, and you can check it out below.

How to Watch Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2

Directed by Shinji Ishihira for J.C. Staff (which is a different studio than seen with Season 1), Kenya Ihara returns from the first season to handle series composition, Yukie Suzuki returns to handle character designs, and Yasuharu Takanashi returns to compose the music. Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2 is currently scheduled to run for 25 episodes in total, so there's an entire cour of episodes coming this Spring. You can now find the anime (along with the first season) streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- as such, "Makoto Misumi was just an average teenager who suddenly was summoned to another world as a 'hero.' But the goddess of this world called him ugly and took his hero status away from him, then sent him to the ends of the world. He meets dragons, spiders, orcs, dwarves, and many other non-human races in the wastelands. Makoto manages to show promise in the use of magic and fighting, which he wouldn't have been able to do in his former world. He has numerous encounters, but will he be able to survive this new world? A fantasy where a guy who gods and humanity had abandoned tries to reset his life in this new world is about to begin!"

