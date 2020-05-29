Tuca and Bertie Reveals New Promo After Season 2 Revival at Adult Swim

After fans rallied for it following its shock cancellation, Tuca and Bertie released a brand new promo to celebrate Season 2 of the series coming to Adult Swim. Last Summer, it was shockingly announced that Tuca & Bertie would be one of the many Netflix original series cancelled despite having a strong response from fans online. Several petitions were whipped up by fans hoping either Netflix or another network could potentially save the fan-favorite series from cancellation. Thankfully, Adult Swim announced that a second season would be coming to their network instead.

Tuca & Bertie Season 2 will be making its way to Adult Swim in 2021, and has shared a brand new promo featuring the titular duo responding to the news that their adventures will continue. Seeing the two of them tease that they are going to be hanging out at "Adult Swim" next is certainly going to click with a lot of animation fans already enjoying many of the other offerings on the network.

Tuca and Bertie was a surprisingly huge hit with animation fans with its initial run on Netflix. Its surprise cancellation was an even bigger shock as a result, so it coming to Adult Swim next year is probably the most appropriate ending to this saga. As fans of adult oriented animated series know well enough about the network by now, Adult Swim is often where formerly cancelled series live on through syndication thanks to this new audience.

Recent years have seen Adult Swim pick up these series such as Final Space or Tuca and Bertie for new episodes, and the network is seen as a place where these animated projects can flourish like they originally planned to. This series tended to be a bit odd during its first season, and that's going to slot perfectly with Adult Swim's other odd offerings. We'll most likely see a broadcast premiere of the first season leading into the second next year too.

