The Entire Ultraman Franchise Is Coming to Blu-ray and Digital Starting Now

Mill Creek Entertainment, Tsuburaya Productions, and Indigo Entertainment are about to fill the U.S. Ultraman home video void in a big, big way. The companies have partnered to bring nearly all of the Ultraman catalog to Blu-ray and digital, and they’re kicking things off with the Ultra Q and Ultraman series that started it all.

At the time of writing, the Ultra Q Blu-ray is available to pre-order on Amazon in both steelbook and standard versions with shipping slated for October 15th. Ultraman is also available in steelbook and standard versions with the same ship date. Both of the releases will come with the original Japanese soundtrack, English subtitles, and a redemption code for the digital version through Mill Creek’s movieSPREE streaming platform. At this point, it doesn’t seem as though the English dub will be included, though that may change.

Note that you won’t be charged until the Blu-rays ship and you’ll automatically get the biggest discount that occurs between the time you order and the release date. Odds are both the Ultra Q and Ultraman Blu-rays will get a discount before October 15th, so you’ll be covered.

As noted earlier, Mill Creek isn’t stopping here. The plan is to release additional Ultraman series all the way up to current series like Ultraman R/B and Ultraman Taiga:

“We are excited to bring the Ultraman catalog to North American audiences through a multi-faceted release model spanning Blu-ray and DVD plus various TVOD, SVOD and AVOD digital outlets,” said Barrett Evans, VP of marketing for Mill Creek, in a statement. “In tandem with the classic series, we will also be releasing the more recent series and films to appease fans of both classic and modern Ultraman.”

