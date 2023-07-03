Undead Unluck Releases New Trailer: Watch

Undead Unluck is one of the major anime adaptations fans are looking forward to checking out this Fall, and now a new look at the anime has been shared with a new trailer for Undead Unluck! The anime taking on Yoshifumi Tozuka's original Undead Unluck manga has been one of the most anticipated new anime releases overall considering how well the action series has been doing in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine the last few years. But at the same time, the anime is likely going to bring in far more fans to Undead Unluck's world than ever before.

Undead Unluck is currently slated to premiere this October as part of the Fall 2023 anime schedule, and now we have gotten a new look at what to expect from this wild new anime series with the first full trailer showing off Fuuko and the rest of the zany action seen here. Released during Anime Expo as part of Undead Unluck's take over of the convention, you can check out the newest trailer for Undead Unluck below:

How to Watch the Undead Unluck Anime

Undead Unluck will be premiering this October as part of the upcoming Fall 2023 anime schedule, and will be exclusively streaming with Hulu when it launches. Directed by Yuki Yase at David Production with Unlimited Produce by TMS handling the planning, the Undead Unluck anime also features Hideyuki Morioka handling the character designs, and Kenichiro Suehiro will be composing the music. The currently confirmed members of the Undead Unluck anime cast include the likes of Moeka Kishimoto as Fuuko Izumo, Yuichi Nakamura as Andy, Natsuki Hanae as Shen, and Kenji Nomura as Void.

As for what is coming in the new Undead Unluck anime, Hulu teases Undead Unluck's story as such, "What happens when an unlucky girl meets an undead guy? Pure chaos! Tired of inadvertently killing people with her special ability Unluck, Fuuko Izumo sets out to end it all. But when she meets Andy, a man who longs for death but can't die, she finds a reason to live—and he finds someone capable of giving him the death he's been longing for." You can currently catch up with the original Undead Unluck manga with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library!

