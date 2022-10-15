Urusei Yatsura Reboot Releases Opening and Ending: Watch

Urusei Yatsura is just one of the many classic manga and anime franchises returning with new episodes this Fall, and to celebrate it has kicked things off with a new opening and ending theme sequence! One of which was tackled by a very famous director, Shingo Yamashita! Shogakukan is currently celebrating its 100th Anniversary as a major publisher, and it's doing so by highlighting one of the most successful franchises to ever come out of the pages of Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine. Taking on Rumiko Takahashi's first series, Urusei Yatsura, in a new way, the reboot has gotten off to a big start!

The new Urusei Yatsura anime has premiered its first episode, and that means we got to see its new opening and ending theme sequences in action! The new opening is titled "Aiue feat. Minami, SAKURAmoti" as performed by MAISONdes. You can check it out in the video above as it's a theme directed by Shingo Yamashita, who not only contributed to Chainsaw Man's opening, but Jujutsu Kaisen, many Naruto: Shippuden openings and more. As for the ending theme, it's titled "Tokyo Shandy Rendezvous feat. KAF, Tsumiki." It's also performed by MAISONdes, and you can check it out in the video below:

You can now find the Urusei Yatsura reboot's new episodes this Fall streaming with HIDIVE (under the title of Urusei Yatsura and the Iconic Invader Girl Lum) alongside its premiere in Japan. The main cast for the series includes the likes of Hiroshi Kamiya as Ataru Moroboshi, Sumire Uesaka as Lum, Maaya Uchida as Shinobu Miyake, Mamoru Miyano as Shutaro Mendo, Wataru Takagi as Cherry, and Miyuki Sawashiro as Sakura. As for what to expect from the new series, Sentai Filmworks teases the new Urusei Yatsura reboot anime as such:

"When an alien race known as the Oni invade Earth, the chronically unlucky and unapologetically lecherous Ataru Moroboshi is selected as humanity's representative in a duel for the fate of the planet! His opponent is Lum, the Oni's very pretty princess, and it's only thanks to Ataru's unscrupulous behavior that he's able to scrape out a win in a treacherous game of tag against her. Ataru thinks he's had his lucky break at last, but when Lum takes a shine to him off the battlefield, the conflict follows him home as Lum invades not only planet Earth, but also the womanizing Ataru's love life!"

How do you like Urusei Yatsura's new opening and ending themes so far? How did you like the reboot series' premiere overall?