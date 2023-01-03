Urusei Yatsura Reboot Hypes Next Cour With New Trailer

Urusei Yatsura made its big anime reboot debut last Fall, and now the series is gearing up to come back for its second slate of episodes with a new trailer hyping up what's coming next this Winter! The new anime adaptation for Rumiko Takahashi's classic manga franchise was sparked in celebration of Shogakukan's 100th Anniversary, and it's already had a successful run of episodes as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule. Now the series is getting ready for the second cour of its run, and fans have gotten a preview of what to expect from the reboot next.

Joining Urusei Yatsura for the next batch of episodes are some new characters highlighted in the trailer such as Aoi Yuki as Ten, Ayahi Takagaki as Ryunosuke, and Shigeru Chiba as Ryunosuke's dad. Kicking off with Episode 12 airing on January 5th, the new opening theme for Part 2 of the series is titled "Aiwanamchu feat. asmi, Surii," as performed by MAISONdes. You can check out the tease for Urusei Yatsura's next set of episodes in the trailer below:

How to Watch Urusei Yatsura's Reboot

If you wanted to catch the new episodes as they air alongside their premiere in Japan, and see all of the current episodes available so far, you can now find Urusei Yatsura now streaming with HIDIVE. With a voice cast also including the likes of Hiroshi Kamiya as Ataru Moroboshi, Sumire Uesaka as Lum, Maaya Uchida as Shinobu Miyake, and more, Sentai Filmworks teases what to expect from Urusei Yatsura's reboot as such:

READ MORE: Urusei Yatsura Reboot Debuts Opening From Chainsaw Man's MVP: Watch | Urusei Yatsura Reboot Hypes Release With New Trailer | Urusei Yatsura Reboot Releases New Poster

"When an alien race known as the Oni invade Earth, the chronically unlucky and unapologetically lecherous Ataru Moroboshi is selected as humanity's representative in a duel for the fate of the planet! His opponent is Lum, the Oni's very pretty princess, and it's only thanks to Ataru's unscrupulous behavior that he's able to scrape out a win in a treacherous game of tag against her. Ataru thinks he's had his lucky break at last, but when Lum takes a shine to him off the battlefield, the conflict follows him home as Lum invades not only planet Earth, but also the womanizing Ataru's love life!"

Are you excited to see Urusei Yatsura's next cour of episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!