Live-Action Vampire Anime Adaptation Postponed Due To Main Actor Controversy

Live-action anime adaptations are growing more popular, thanks in no small part to Netflix’s One Piece series hitting the ground floor running. While North America is getting in on the live-action anime train, Japan has been out of the station for years at this point. Properties such as Rurouni Kenshin, Fullmetal Alchemist, Bleach, Tokyo Revengers, and Cells At Work have received their own feature-length films and a major vampire-centric anime was looking to do the same this year. Unfortunately, this project that would have brought Baban Baban Ban Vampire to life has had to be delayed due to “circumstances” beyond the team’s control.

Originally, the Baban Baban Ban Vampire live-action movie was slated to arrive on February 14th in Japan, Valentine’s Day, to unleash its supernatural adventure that was far more of a comedy than anything else. While it hasn’t been confirmed why the film has been delayed, recent news regarding the films lead, actor Ryo Yoshizawa, has surfaced that has many anime fans believing his recent altercation with a neighbor might be the cause. On December 30th, Yoshizawa allegedly entered his neighbor’s apartment while intoxicated instead of his own. Ryo has since apologized and moved out of the apartment.

A Vampire Delayed

In an official statement on Baban Baban Bang Vampire’s official website, the Film Production Committee shared the following message: “Regarding the film “Baban Baban Bang Vampire,” which was scheduled to be released on Friday, February 14, 2025, in light of various circumstances and after discussions with all parties concerned, we have decided to postpone the release date. We apologize for any inconvenience this postponement may cause to everyone who was looking forward to the release of the film, and we appreciate your understanding.”

The official statement continued, “The new release date will be announced on the film’s official website and official social media accounts as soon as it is decided. In addition, advance Mubichike tickets (cards or online) that you have already purchased can be used when the film is released after the postponement, so please keep them until the release date. We look forward to your continued support for the movie “Baban Baban Ban Vampire.”

Where To Catch This Vampire Anime

Baban Baban Ban Vampire’s anime adaptation is a Netflix exclusive, with the first episode kicking off the streaming service’s new year in the anime department. The official description for the supernatural anime series reads as such, “When 15-year-old Rihito falls in love, an ancient vampire who craves 18-year-old virgin blood must protect the teen’s virginity at all costs.”

The franchise first began as a manga from creator Hiromasa Okujima in 2021, releasing eight volumes of its printed story to date. As the story continues, it has yet to be seen just how popular the anime is but with an eventual live-action movie, perhaps it’s a safe bet that a season two is on the way.

