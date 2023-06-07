The Venture Bros. Movie Release Window Surfaces

The Venture Bros. is gearing up to return with a new movie bringing the long running franchise to an end, and a release window has surfaced for the network premiere of The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart! It was shockingly announced some time ago that the in-progress Season 8 of The Venture Bros. would not be moving forward with Adult Swim. Despite its cancelation, Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment and Adult Swim announced that The Venture Bros. would still get a proper finale with a new movie coming to Blu-ray and DVD some time later this year.

While the exact release date for The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart has yet to be revealed as of the time of this writing in terms of when it will be hitting shelves, a new listing for Adult Swim Canada (as seen in a press release from Corus Entertainment) is hyping up its network premiere coming some time this Fall. Which means that fans will at least get to see the new The Venture Bros. movie this Fall if not before with the physical release of the movie. But a concrete date has yet to be set, unfortunately.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

What to Know for The Venture Bros. Movie

The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart will feature a returning cast from the TV series with the likes of James Urbaniak as Dr. Venture, Patrick Warburton as Brock Samson, Michael Sinterniklaas as Dean Venture, Chris McCulloch as Hank Venture, and Doc Hammer as Dr. Mrs. The Monarch. Alongside other confirmed additions such as Nina Arianda as Mantilla, Clancy Brown as Daisy and Red Death, John Hodgeman as Snoopy, Hal Lublin as Clayton, Jane Lynch as Bobbi St. Simone, Charles Parnell as Jefferson Twilight, Jay Pharoah as Nuno Blood, Steven Rattazzi as Dr. Orpheus, JK Simmons as Ben, and Dana Snyder as The Alchemist.

As for what to expect from The Venture Bros. movie, the synopsis teases it as such, "The Venture Bros. are back in an all-new movie picking up after the events from the shocking season 7 finale! In The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart a nationwide manhunt for Hank Venture leads to untold dangers and unexpected revelations, while The Monarch is literally out for Dr Venture's blood. An imposing evil from the past reemerges to wreak havoc on the Ventures, The Guild, and even the Monarch marriage—it will take friends and foes alike to restore the Ventures' world to order… or end it once and for all."

