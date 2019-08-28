Vince Staples Says My Hero Academia’s Bakugo Would Have Whooped Thanos

As the fandom for My Hero Academia grows, the anime’s clout levels up to. The show has gone from being a regular-old project to one of the industry’s most popular titles. The fandom is always down to talk fan-theories, and a big voice has joined the choir.

After all, rapper Vince Staples has some big thoughts on Bakugo, and fans are not sure whether they’re down with them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to Twitter, Staples caught the attention of fans when he posted a simple message all about My Hero Academia‘s explosive hero.

Bakugo would’ve whooped Thanos out but y’all not ready for that conversation. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) August 27, 2019

“Bakugo would’ve whooped Thanos out buy y’all not ready for that conversation,” Staples wrote.

As expected, the opinion made traction with Marvel fans because of its controversial stance. Bakugo may be plenty powerful in the anime, but Thanos is often regarded as one of the strongest characters in the Marvel Universe. However, fans of the MCU are wondering if Bakugo could’ve crossed Thanos before the Mad Titan got any of the Infinity Stones.

Of course, fans have started to debate the match for themselves, and Bakugo seems to be in the lower rung of votes. Even die-hard fans of the character aren’t sure the kid has what it takes to take down Thanos, but an older version of Bakugo might just be able to whoop the villain. And if the hero paired up with his classmate Izuku? Well, you know Thanos would not stand a chance against that duo.

So, would you go in on Staples’ bet here? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.