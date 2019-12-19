Vinland Saga Creator Returning to Anime with Cameo

As Vinland Saga gets ready to wrap up its first season via Amazon Prime and Wit Studio, the story of Thorfinn still has some surprises waiting to be revealed before it takes its first outing takes its final bow. The anime, paying homage to its manga roots, is giving creator Makoto Yukimura a cameo in the proceedings, and is looking to introduce a new character into the final episodes of the first season. With the story of Askeladd and Thorfinn heating up as they join the forces of Thorkell, its clear that the finale to this bloody affair will be action packed!

Twitter User V_Saga_Anime shared the news that Makoto Yukimura would be making an upcoming cameo, giving voice to a character in Vinland Saga as the story of Thorfinn and Askeladd is looking to tie off the knot of the franchise’s first season, which has been well received by anime fans:

Vinland Saga’s anime adaptation was brought to life thanks in part to Attack On Titan’s animation house of Wit Studio, and with rumors swirling about the second season being “already in the pipeline”, we’ll have to wait and see if they’ll be making a return to the viking franchise.

Originally created by Makoto Yukimura for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, before being moved to Afternoon, in 2005, Vinland Saga has been collected into 21 volumes and has more than five million copies in print as of 2018. The series features a dramatization of King Cnut the Great’s rise to power in English at the start of the 11th century. Kondansha USA Comics has licensed the series for an English language release, and describes Vinland Saga as such:

“Thorfinn is son to one of the Vikings’ greatest warriors, but when his father is killed in battle by the mercenary leader Askeladd, he swears to have his revenge. Thorfinn joins Askeladd’s band in order to challenge him to a duel, and ends up caught in the middle of a war for the crown of England. From the creator of the classic Planetes manga, comes this epic, highly-anticipated tale.”