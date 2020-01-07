Vinland Saga Creator Gives Inspired Advice to Aspiring Artist

It isn’t easy being a professional artist. With all the deadlines and uncertainty they face, anyone in the industry can be rightly stressed out. If things aren’t going your way, it is easy to fall into a rut, but one artist is here to lift anyone whose struggling.

Over on Twitter, it was Makoto Yukimura who shared some wise words with aspiring artists. The creator knows a thing or two about the lifestyle as he created Vinland Saga, and the mangaka told one fan online that it is crucial to focus on what’s coming ahead rather than what is weighing them down now.

“I don’t know what condition you are in. So all I can say is about me. I don’t believe that all humans have the power of love one another. In that sence [sic], all humans are equal. All humans are with me to explore and create an alternative to love. No winners or losers. I think so,” the Japanese creator conveyed in English.

“We don’t have anything very important. By comparison, everything we have now is junk. There is value only in what we create in the future.”

Over on Twitter, Vinland Saga fans were quick to praise Yukimura for reaching out to fans needing a bit of encouragement. It turns out the person who first asked the artist for advice wasn’t depressed at the moment, and that makes this message all the sweeter. Sure, it seems a few things got lost in translation, but that didn’t stop Yukimura from doing his best to help a fellow artist in need. And as you can see, his on-the-spot advice was very much appreciated by netizens.

