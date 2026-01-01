The Best Historical Manga’s Anime Adaptation Announced (& Vinland Saga Fans Shouldn’t Miss It)

The best historical manga, which has been in serialization longer than Vinland Saga, has finally received an anime adaptation. Makoto Yukimura’s Vinland Saga is widely regarded as one of the finest seinen historical manga, depicting Thorfinn’s compelling journey from a revenge-driven tale to an adventure of redemption with lasting impact. With one of the strongest narratives in manga, fans have often wondered where Yukimura may have drawn inspiration from. One possible influence is Historie by Hitoshi Iwaaki, a historical seinen manga that has been in serialization since 2003, one year before Vinland Saga began its run. Now, with Historie finally getting an anime adaptation, Vinland Saga fans shouldn’t miss the chance to see its potential inspiration come to life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The anime adaptation of Historie was announced today, January 1, 2026, via the series’ official X account, alongside a teaser that offers the first look at the anime. The project is being produced by LIDENFILMS, the studio known for works such as Tokyo Revengers and Goblin Slayer. While key details, including the release date, have yet to be revealed, the series’ narrative similarities to Vinland Saga’s core themes and Iwaaki’s previous famous work make this one of the most anticipated upcoming anime.

Hitoshi Iwaaki’s Historie Anime Adaptation Announced

Before Hitoshi Iwaaki began working on Historie in 2003, the author had already created one of his most popular series, Parasyte. Its anime adaptation by Madhouse went on to become one of the most well-known anime series, creating a strong foundation for Iwaaki’s later works to receive anime adaptations. However, the main reason Historie may resonate with modern audiences lies in its narrative, which carries a tone similar to Vinland Saga. Set in ancient Greece, Historie follows a protagonist named Eumenes, whose life-changing journey begins after he is enslaved and later gains his freedom, an experience that closely parallels Thorfinn’s.

While Thorfinn’s enslavement leads him to reflect on his past and pursue a life free from war, using his intellect to help build a peaceful society, Eumenes’ path after gaining freedom takes a different turn. His journey focuses on using wit and strategy in warfare and other perilous situations, gradually leaving a lasting mark on history and turning him into one of its most notable figures. The similarities between Vinland Saga and Historie are clear, and fans of the former are likely to embrace the Historie anime when it is released, especially if they are also fans of Parayste.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!