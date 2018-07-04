‘Violet Evergarden’ to Get Feature Film

Kyoto Animation blew the minds of anime fans with Violet Evergarden earlier this year, and the series was received so well critically and with fans that the series is already developing a full feature film.

The film project will be completely original, and has released an announcement trailer and key visual for the film. The biggest part of the announcement by far is the currently scheduled release of January 2020 worldwide. The original anime series was simulcast in several non-United States territories, so a film wouldn’t be too far off.

"Violet Evergarden" anime film key visual and announcement PV. The project will be completely new and receive a worldwide release in January 2020

Fans in the United States are now able to see the series for themselves as it became available for streaming on Netflix April 5. There was a bit of controversy in the anime fandom as the series premiered and simulcast to territories outside of Japan, but not in the United States as Netflix here preferred to save it for one binge-able release.

Violet Evergarden stars Yui Ishikawa as Violet Evergarden, Takehito Koyasu as Claudia Hodgins, Daisuke Namikawa as Gilbert Bougainvillea, Aya Endo as Cattleya Baudelaire, and Kouki Uchiyama as Benedict Blue. Taichi Ishidate and original series illustrator Akiko Takase handled directing and character design duties, Reiko Yoshida handled the series composition, Yota Tsuruoka served as the sound director, Evan Call composed the music for the series, and the opening theme “Sincerely” is performed by TRUE.

For those unfamiliar with Violet Evergarden, the series is a beautiful one. It tells the story of Violet, a girl who was used as a human weapon in a war that ended not long ago. Working in a post office to recover, Violet learns about new tech called Auto Memory Dolls. The special items help convert thoughts and even memories into words. After being told something strange during the war, Violet hopes to discover the words’ true meaning through the Auto Memory Dolls, leading the heroine on a rather unexpected journey.

The series originally began as a series of light novels written by Kana Akatsuki with illustrations provided by Akiko Takase. Published under Kyoto Animation‘s KA Esuma Bunko imprint, the series had won the grand prize during the fifth Kyoto Animation Awards in the novel category. This marked the first time that a series won a grand prize in any of the Award’s three subsequent categories (novel, scenario, and manga). The series was later adapted into an anime series in 2018, and ran for 14 episodes.