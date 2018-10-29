‘Voltron: Legendary Defender’ Funko Pops Are Here

A flurry of leaks this month hinted that Funko Pop figures based on Netflix’s hit anime series Voltron: Legendary Defender were on the way. Fortunately, we didn’t have to wait long.

The entire standard lineup of Funko Pops for Voltron: Legendary Defender are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for November. We highly suggest jumping on the 6-inch Voltron Pop figure right away, followed by leader and Black Paladin Takashi “Shiro” Shirogane, Red Paladin Keith, Green Paladin Katie “Pidge” Holt, Yellow Paladin Hunk, Blue Paladin Lance, and Allura, Crown Princess of Altea.

As far as exclusives are concerned, a glow in the dark Shiro will be available as a Hot Topic exclusive, and a metallic 6″ version of Voltron is heading to Amazon. Both of those figures should be available in their respective stores starting sometime in November. Netflix will release the final season of Voltron on December 14th, so these Pop figures are arriving just in time. You can check out the first synopsis for season eight below:

“After saving the Earth, the Paladins embark to prevent Honerva from setting into motion her deadliest plan yet. It’s a race against the clock as the Voltron Coalition gathers from the corners of the galaxy to defend the universe once and for all.”

On a related note, The Fullmetal Alchemist-sized hole in Funko’s anime Pop figure lineup has been frustrating fans for quite some time, but we’re happy to announce that the wait is finally over. The very first Pop figures in the Fullmetal Alchemist line we recently revealed, and theyare available to pre-order right here. The collection includes the following:

• Fullmetal Alchemist Edward Elric Pop! Vinyl Figure #391

• Fullmetal Alchemist Alphonse Elric Pop! Vinyl Figure #392

• Fullmetal Alchemist Winry Rockbell Pop! Vinyl Figure #394

• Fullmetal Alchemist Roy Mustang Pop! Vinyl Figure #393

Outside of the standard lineup of Fullmetal Alchemist Pop figures, look for Major Alex Louis Armstrong to hit GameStop and Alphonse with Kittens at Hot Topic this December.

For those unfamiliar with Fullmetal Alchemist, the series was first created by Hiromu Arakawa. The story follows two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, who learn alchemy in order to bring back their deceased mother. After a terrible miscalculation, however, the two brothers pay a terrible price with Alphonse even losing his body and linking his soul to a suit of armor. As the two boys search for an alchemy that will restore their bodies to their original forms, they join the military and deal with a whole host of new political, ethical, and moral issues.

