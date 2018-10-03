When Will ‘Voltron’ Season 8 Premiere?

Voltron: Legendary Defenders has one season left to go, and fans are ready to see what it has in store for its space family. With season eight in the works, all eyes are on DreamWorks as netizens await the announcement of when its new episodes will go live. However, as rumors continue to spread about the release, it is becoming harder to separate fact from fiction.

As it stands, neither Netflix nor DreamWorks have released an official premiere date for Voltron season eight. The only word fans have gotten about the impending release was at San Diego Comic Con this summer. It was there executive producers Joaquim Dos Santos and Lauren Montgomery said the final season would drop this year.

Lately, reports about the big Voltron premiere have started going around social media. Over on a popular tracking app called TV Time, users noticed an episode title for season eight had been added to its list.

As you can see above, stills taken of the update claim the season eight premiere will go live on October 4 and begin with “The Revolution of Pidge”. Over on Twitter, fans began buzzing over the possible leak. However, given the episode title’s odd format, fans are willing to push the rumored leak aside as a long shot.

For now, fans can expect this final season to go live sometime after October 5. After all, the team behind Voltron will be making a group appearance at New York Comic Con on that date. The big event would be the perfect place for DreamWorks to confirm the actual premiere date of season eight, and it will give the show’s team a chance to address an on-going controversy surrounding the show.

Shortly after season seven went live, Voltron became embroiled in a heated queerbaiting debate. Fans upset over the portrayal of Shiro and Adam’s confirmed relationship used social media to vent their frustrations, prompting Dos Santos to write an open letter to fans addressing the critique.

“With regards to season 7 itself, if anyone for any reason took away from this season that our intention was to queer bait the VLD fandom I’d like to personally apologize. I can only speak to our intent and I can truly say we did not intend to bait anyone. I know that is not any consolation but it is the truth,” the producer wrote.

“We are incredibly proud of the strides we were able to make thus far. The fact that there is a vocal audience demanding for the conversation to be pushed farther and faster is ultimately an incredibly positive thing and a lesson we’ll take moving forward.”

So, are you ready to check out the final season of Voltron? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Voltron: Legendary Defender was created in 2016 by Netflix and DreamWorks Animation. The series is the fourth major TV project to bear the Voltron name with co-showrunners Joaquim Dos Santos and Lauren Montgomery overseeing the series. The show is based loosely on the original Japanese series Beast King GoLion and has since spawned multiple seasons as one of Netflix’s top original programs.