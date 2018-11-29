‘Voltron’ Releases Season 8 Trailer

It looks like the end has finally come for the Voltron Coalition. This winter, Netflix will roll out the final season of Voltron: Legendary Defender, and the first trailer for the big release has gone live.

As you can see above, the trailer for the last season of Voltron has gone live, and it is a heavy one. The reveal went live via Entertainment Weekly not too long ago, and fans have gathered online to breakdown the long-awaited reel.

The clip begins with some familiar footage as a montage from Voltron‘s past seasons is shown. Fans can track the beginning of the Voltron paladins as they stumble upon their lions, and audiences continue on as the pilots step into their space adventure. However, as the clip comes to an end, fans are introduced to some brand-new footage from season eight.

The ominous footage begins with a silhouette of Voltron as it faces a blinding explosion. A new montage continues as Lance is seen firing his gun and Matt Holt is shown on the ground staring up at some sort ofship. A few shots are interspersed with Hagar as the familiar villain shows her brand-new design, and it seems she’s up to her witchy ways. Even Keith is seen heading into battle with his usual blade, and the Voltron paladin is heard telling his comrades to head to their lions at one point.

So far, there is no exact word on what the Voltron coalition will face in this new season, but fans know it will be a big threat. This trailer does see Allura stress that their forces are the only thing capable of saving all of existence. And, if Voltron has taught fans anything, it is that the paladins will not rest until they save their universe and any others in danger.

So, what do you think about this new trailer? What do you want to see happen to the paladins of Voltron?

Voltron: Legendary Defender was created in 2016 by Netflix and DreamWorks Animation. The series is the fourth major TV project to bear the Voltron name with co-showrunners Joaquim Dos Santos and Lauren Montgomery overseeing the series. The show is based loosely on the original Japanese series Beast King GoLion and has since spawned multiple seasons as one of Netflix’s top original programs.

The final season is scheduled to premiere December 14 on Netflix, and will run for 13 episodes. The official description for Season 8 reads as such, “After saving the Earth, the Paladins embark to prevent Honerva from setting into motion her deadliest plan yet. It’s a race against the clock as the Voltron Coalition gathers from the corners of the galaxy to defend the universe once and for all.”