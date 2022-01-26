Anime Has Some Seriously WTF Series and Fans Are Calling Them All Out

Anime has grown leaps and bounds in the last few years let alone the last few decades. From sci-fi to romance and thrillers, the medium has something for everyone if you know where to look. Of course, not every series can be a mainstream hit, and some of those questionable titles are straight-up strange. But if you are into that kind of thing, well – fans are calling out the most WTF shows they’ve seen to date.

The whole thread began online with help from the Reddit community. It was there users began sharing the weirdest, most WTF shows they have ever seen. Some truly wild shows made the pick, so please brace yourselves… we’re diving in.

One of the top shows listed by fans happens to be Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo. If you haven’t heard of this gem of a series, the surreal comedy is one of the wildest rides you can find in anime. The series went live in February 2001 before its anime debuted in 2003. The series tells the story of Bobobo-Bo Bo-Bobo, a rebel fighter who dogs after the Hair Hunt Troop with a strange mix of friends. Each of their missions takes place under nonsensical circumstances, and Bobobo-Bo ends up making even more allies. So if you want a loose adventure filled with laughs, this is your show.

Now, if the series above was meant to make you laugh, then Shimoneta is meant to make you blush. The futuristic series is all about sex and the impact regulations can have on randy citizens. The anime follows student Tanukichi Okuma in a world where everyone wears tech that monitors them for immoral or lewd behavior. The crackdown has led to an overly sanitized society, but when Tanukichi meets a barely dressed vigilante named Blue Snow, the boy begins to push against trends by spreading pornography across the city.

If neither of these series grabs your interest, there are plenty of others you can check out. Anime like Akikan tells the story of soda cans who can turn into women while Pop Team Epic and Sarazanmai are so weird you must see them to believe it. As for myself, well – I’d have to nominate FLCL if you’ve not seen the cult hit yet. Weird as it may be, these throwback anime is seriously good, and it will sneak in punchlines when you least expect it.

Are there any other shows that should be added to this list? Or did one of the above anime not deserve its WTF title?