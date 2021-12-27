Pop Team Epic to Return With Season 2

Get ready, Pop Team Epic has announced it will be returning for a second series! Bkub Okawa’s original manga series led to one of the most curious anime adaptations of the last decade. Premiering its very first run back in 2018, the anime had surprised fans everywhere when it was revealed that the 30 minute runtime of each episode was actually a very well hidden farce that separated its run time into two nearly identical episodes featuring different voice performances anchoring each episode. Now it’s gearing up to surprise fans all over again with a new series of episodes now in the works.

Pop Team Epic recently wrapped up a special “remix” edition broadcast in Japan, and with its ending aired a special promo video featuring artist Shouta Aoi (who actually made a live-action appearance in the first season’s finale). Like the series, this promo features two “versions” of the musician readying for Pop Team Epic’s return with a second series now in the works for a release next year. You can check out this special announcement promo for Pop Team Epic Season 2 below:

There has yet to be a release date set for the new Pop Team Epic series just yet, but it’s now in the works for a release in Japan some time next year. The first season had stirred quite a few debates online because of how some of its elements and jokes had been translated across various streaming services and English language licenses, so you can be sure that’s going to be one of the many elements fans keep an eye on when the series returns for its new episodes some time next year.

If you wanted to catch up with Pop Team Epic before the second series debuts, you can now find the first season streaming with Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Funimation. The series is officially described as such, “Crude, rude, and a little…cute? Get ready for the larger-than-life attitude of Popuko and Pipimi, the small and tall stars of Pop Team Epic! Based off the bizarre four-panel webcomic by Bukubu Okawa comes a comedy that’ll throw you off with its out-there jokes and intense absurdity. You think you’re ready for these girls? Think again, F#%**er!”

What did you think of Pop Team Epic’s original anime run? Are you excited to see the anime making a comeback? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!