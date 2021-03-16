Anime Hashtag Goes Viral as Fans Pick Their Best and Worst Series

When it comes to anime, there are thousands of series out there ready to find their perfect fan. From action-adventure to comedy and romance, the medium houses just about every genre there is. Of course, anime's booming popularity has brought some of its best shows to fans the world round, and a new viral hashtag is asking fans to list their anime milestones for others.

And as you can imagine, the trending topic has sparked a bit of debate. That is what happens when you ask fans to list the best and worst anime on their list, so you might want to square up if you think your favorite series is about to come under attack.

Everyone drop your: First Anime: _________

Last Anime: _________

Best Anime: _________

Worst Anime: ________ Like and RT for a wider audience 👇🏻 — TheSwordOfDarkrai (@Sword_darkrai17) March 15, 2021

The whole thing began thanks to the Twitter user Sword_darkai17 who posted a challenge to fans. They asked users to post their first, last, best, and worst anime. The topic caught fire over night with fans all over the world, and some of the Internet's best reactions to the challenge can be found below.

Of course, you are free to add your own favorites to social media as part of this trend. I have my own picks to share with the world too! When it comes to my first anime, Cardcaptor Sakura or Pokemon take the top. The last anime I watched was Jujutsu Kaisen this week. As for the best show I've ever seen, My Hero Academia and Princess Jellyfish rank high on the list. And when it comes to my pick for worst anime, well - I will just say I've got little tolerance for egregious fan service.

What do you think about this latest anime poll? Where do your picks for best and worst anime sit? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.