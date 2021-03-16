Anime Hashtag Goes Viral as Fans Pick Their Best and Worst Series
When it comes to anime, there are thousands of series out there ready to find their perfect fan. From action-adventure to comedy and romance, the medium houses just about every genre there is. Of course, anime's booming popularity has brought some of its best shows to fans the world round, and a new viral hashtag is asking fans to list their anime milestones for others.
And as you can imagine, the trending topic has sparked a bit of debate. That is what happens when you ask fans to list the best and worst anime on their list, so you might want to square up if you think your favorite series is about to come under attack.
Everyone drop your:
First Anime: _________
Last Anime: _________
Best Anime: _________
Worst Anime: ________
Like and RT for a wider audience 👇🏻— TheSwordOfDarkrai (@Sword_darkrai17) March 15, 2021
The whole thing began thanks to the Twitter user Sword_darkai17 who posted a challenge to fans. They asked users to post their first, last, best, and worst anime. The topic caught fire over night with fans all over the world, and some of the Internet's best reactions to the challenge can be found below.
Of course, you are free to add your own favorites to social media as part of this trend. I have my own picks to share with the world too! When it comes to my first anime, Cardcaptor Sakura or Pokemon take the top. The last anime I watched was Jujutsu Kaisen this week. As for the best show I've ever seen, My Hero Academia and Princess Jellyfish rank high on the list. And when it comes to my pick for worst anime, well - I will just say I've got little tolerance for egregious fan service.
What do you think about this latest anime poll? Where do your picks for best and worst anime sit? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Accurate Look
Me while reading tweets about first anime, latest anime, best anime, and worst anime: pic.twitter.com/uHJpByojQv— stressed. (@ATINMilesawayy) March 16, 2021
Speak the Truth
First Anime: Naruto— Sasuke 🍃 | Sleeping (@XSasauKage) March 16, 2021
Last Anime: Jujutsu Kaisen
Best Anime: Naruto Shippuden
Worst Anime: There is no such thing as a bad anime. pic.twitter.com/BU08EkWZln
All Things Dragon Ball
First Anime: Dragon Ball— norah 🏳️🌈 (@NorahWasTaken) March 16, 2021
Last Anime: Dragon Ball
Best Anime: Dragon Ball
Worst Anime: Dragon Ball pic.twitter.com/SuYZcZ0nAH
Oh No
me scrolling at " Worst Anime " trending instead of studying for exams: pic.twitter.com/zJxZ6VtSs7— qwq (@Aldebararann) March 16, 2021
Just... Don't
when they say aot, fairy tail, and haikyuu is the worst anime: pic.twitter.com/5hIufYV9HM— rev || cw: hxh (@gbrlxrv) March 16, 2021
Stop It
fairy tail is not the worst anime shut up pic.twitter.com/jvUfjPnnrz— audrey | brave girls i fear (@MANE4T3R) March 16, 2021
... Shrek?
First anime: Pokémon— ColdRamen (@jacob_funes) March 16, 2021
Last anime: Attack on titan (what a turn)
Best anime: ReLife
Worst anime: Shrek 2 pic.twitter.com/TRxssaO7Vo
They're Everywhere
This is insane 😃 pic.twitter.com/8jI8FbljSn— queenexpl- fuck Grammys // mha305/jjk142 (@MONTY_supremacy) March 16, 2021