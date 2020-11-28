We Never Learn Creator Updates Fans on Final Chapter

✖

We Never Learn's creator has updated fans on the final chapter of the series. We Never Learn has had one of the most unique extended finales of any romantic comedy from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump. When it first seemed like it was coming to an end earlier this Spring with Nariyuki Yuiga and one lead heroine confessing their feelings for one another, it was revealed that series creator Taishi Tsutsui was actually planning to release four alternate, "parallel" endings featuring the other main heroines of the series. With four of these routes now completed, the series will be reaching its end soon.

Fans have seen how the latest few chapters of the series have been focused on the fifth and final heroine, Mafuyu Kirisu, and soon her route will be coming to an end. It seems the ending of her route is now even closer than ever as a new update from Tsutsui revealed that the creator has finished the storyboard for the final chapter of the series.

Taking to Twitter, Tsutsui shared with fans the cover for the final storyboard of the series and confirmed with fans that he has turned in the name for the final chapter. Naturally, there is no indication of what will be contained within this final chapter, nor when it will officially debut in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but it's likely We Never Learn will be coming to an end by 2021.

We Never Learn technically brought its complete story to an end last March when the first heroine's route, featuring Uruka Takemoto, was brought to an end (which was also funnily enough the choice made for the anime series) but the parallel endings have provided fans with their choice of "official" ending for the series as a whole. But what do you think?

Are you ready for We Never Learn to come to an official end? Which of the five endings has been your favorite? Which ending did you choose?