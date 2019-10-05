We Never Learn: Bokuben Season 2 Shares Opening, Ending Themes

We Never Learn: BOKUBEN is one of the many recent Weekly Shonen Jump hits to make its anime debut in the last couple of years, but while it’s not as popular as fellow rookie hits Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and The Promised Neverland, this romantic comedy has a pretty big following that’s excited to follow the adventures of Nariyuki Yuiga and his make-shift students into the second season. Now that the second season has premiered as part of the jam-packed Fall anime season, fans have also gotten a look at the series’ new opening and ending themes.

The second season of the series features just as adorable of themes as the first season. The new opening theme is titled, “Can now, Can now” as performed by Study, and the new ending theme is titled, “Hokago no Liberty,” as performed by Halca. You can watch them below thanks to @Kirari_star on Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We Never Learn: BOKUBEN‘s second season picks up right where the last left off as Yuiga is still trying his best to tutor the central trio of Fumino, Rizu, and Uruka. The second season also includes more shenanigans from the teacher Mafuyu, and an older student Nariyuki stumbles across, Asumi, and more than that, new characters will start to pop up in all of their lives as they try to balance their love lives along with their school work.

If you wanted to catch up with the series before the second season starts to pile up, you can currently find We Never Learn: BOKUBEN streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, HIDIVE, and Hulu. Originally created by Taishi Tsutsui for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017, the series is officially described as such:

“Nariyuki Yuiga is in his last and most painful year of high school. In order to gain the ‘special VIP recommendation’ which would grant him a full scholarship to college, he must now tutor his classmates as they struggle to prepare for entrance exams. Among his pupils are ‘the sleeping beauty of the literary forest,’ Fumino Furuhashi, and ‘the Thumbelina supercomputer,’ Rizu Ogata–two of the most beautiful super-geniuses at the school! While these two were thought to be academically flawless, it turns out that they’re completely clueless outside of their pet subjects…!? As Nariyuki’s life is turned upside down by these quirky girls who just never learn, he must do everything he can to get them accepted into college! The stage is set for this romantic comedy featuring prodigies who never learn when it comes to studying and love!”