We Never Learn Creator Takes on Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's Tanjiro in New Sketch

If there's one thing that series creators Koyoharu Gotoge and Taishi Tsutsui have in common, it's that they had a clear ending in mind for their series. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is speeding toward its final chapter's release, and We Never Learn broke ground for the romantic harem comedy genre by beginning an official line of alternate endings following the series creator's first choice. And like many of the creators running together in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, the two are big fans of one another's series. Tsutsui recently even shared a cool example of this with fans on Twitter.

We Never Learn's Taishi Tsutsui recently showed love to Koyoharu Gotoge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba with a slick new sketch of Tanjiro Kamado. The creator has such a keen eye for the character, that fans are already requesting to see what kind of spin Tsutsui would put on characters like Nezuko or members of the Hashira. Check it out below:

Tsutsui even shared what the drafting progress of the sketch looked like before its final incarnation too:

Tsutsui shook fans everywhere when the creator revealed that We Never Learn would be getting alternate endings rather than end completely, and with Demon Slayer being so popular perhaps that's going to be the route Gotoge takes? The two are completely different realms in terms of narrative, but fans would definitely be open to a sequel series.

How are you feeling about We Never Learn's alternate endings so far? Do you think Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba should be taking the same route? Will we be seeing a continuation of sorts for either series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

