Weathering With You Ranks Amongst the Internet’s Top Ten Most-Discussed Films of 2019

Makoto Shinkai’s Your Name was one of the most popular anime films of 2016, and has gone down as one of the most commercially and critically successful anime films of all time. There’s been a lot of interest as to what Shinkai would be releasing next, and we got our first look at his follow up film Tenki no Ko: Weathering With You late last year. With an entire year of potential hype build up, it’s no surprise to find out that this film turned out to be one of the ten most talked about films of the year overall.

But what is surprising, however, is finding out that it was the sixth most talked about film of the year on Twitter and beat out mega-hits such as Captain Marvel, It Chapter Two, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Frozen 2. Here’s the full breakdown of the top ten most discussed films of the year according to Twitter:

Avengers: Endgame Toy Story 4 Joker Spider-Man: Far From Home The Lion King Weathering With You Captain Marvel It Chapter Two Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Frozen 2

With anime projects becoming more prevalent in general pop culture over the past couple of years, seeing Shinkai’s latest film (which hasn’t even had its official North American release yet) rank among these blockbusters is surely a great sign that anime’s continued success will continue! Now it’s just a matter of getting more anime films on this list!

Makoto Shinkai directs and writes Tenki no Ko: Weathering With You for CoMix Wave Films. Masayoshi Tanaka returns from Your Name to design the characters, Atsushi Tamura serves as animation director, and Hiroshi Takiguchi serves as art director. The film stars Kotaro Daigo as Hodaka Morishima and Nana Mori as Hina Amano along with Tsubasa Honda, Shun Oguri, Sakura Kiryuu, Sei Hiraizumi, Yuki Kaji, and Chieko Baisho.

GKIDS will be bringing Weathering With You to theaters in North America on January 17th, but Fathom Events will be holding special preview screenings for both the English dubbed release on January 15th and the original Japanese-language release on January 16th. GKIDS describes Weathering With You as such:

“The summer of his high school freshman year, Hokoda runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hokoda meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong­willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky…”