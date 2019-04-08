‘Your Name’ Director’s Next Film Reveals New Stills

Makoto Shinkai is one of the most well-known directors among anime fans as each of his film projects have provided both an emotional and visual treat for audiences. Shinkai became a household name with his previous release, Your Name, which became one of the most critically and commercially successful anime films of all time when it hit a few years ago.

That’s why all eyes are on his next project, Tenki no Ko: Weathering With You, as fans can’t wait to see what Shinkai will blow minds away with next. The film recently shared its first few stills from the project, and they tease another bout of visual splendor. Check them out below!

Opening in Japan on July 19, 2019, with a confirmed release in other territories following later, Tenki no Ko: Weathering With You (loosely translated as Children of the Weather: Weathering With You) follows a high school student named Hodaka who leaves his island home and moves to Tokyo. He’s immediately broke from the move and lives his life in isolation, but soon finds a job writing for a strange occult magazine.

The weather’s been terrible, with rain every day since he had got this new job, until he meets a young woman named Hina. Hodaka finds that although Hina lives with her brother through outside circumstances, the two are happy. Also strangely enough, Hina has the power to control the weather.

Not much more has been revealed about the film’s story ever since it was first revealed last December, but these new stills for the film give fans a look at the Hodaka (which you can find in the first Tweet from the film’s official account), and a closer look at Hina — the girl who can seemingly control the weather. Each new still is jam packed with the same kind of stunning color palette of Shinkai’s other works, and it’s going to be tough to wait for the film to release in Japan and in other territories.

Makoto Shinkai will direct and write the film for CoMix Wave Films, Masayoshi Tanaka returns from Your Name to design the characters, Atsushi Tamura will serve as animation director, and Hiroshi Takiguchi will serve as art director. Tenki no Ko: Weathering With You stars Kotaro Daigo as Hodaka Morishima and Nana Mori as Hina Amano.

Shinkai teased this new work earlier this year as he mentioned that his next work would most likely focus on boys and girls in adolescence. His previous films have touched on those very subjects in the past, with two characters often crossing social, economical, philosophical boundaries. And in the case of Your Name, even time.

