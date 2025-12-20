We’re Officially Less Than a Month From Crunchyroll’s Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Streaming Release

The wait for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is almost over, as the anime is all set for its premiere on January 8th, 2026. The second season of the anime concluded in December 2023, teasing one of the most brutal arcs in the series, even more intense than the Shibuya Incident. To promote the upcoming season, the anime even released a special feature film titled Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution, which included a Shibuya Incident Arc compilation as well as the first two episodes of Season 3. Jujutsu Kaisen will begin streaming on Crunchyroll as part of the platform’s Winter 2026 lineup. The subbed version of the anime will begin streaming on January 8th, 2026, at 9:00 AM PT.

The anime will be available in specific regions, including North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, and Southeast Asia. The English dub hasn’t revealed its release date yet, but we can expect it to drop at least two weeks after the debut. Season 3 is titled Culling Game: Part 1, implying that the entire arc won’t be adapted in just one cour. The Culling Game is the second final arc of the series, setting the stage for the intense battle against the villains in the Shinjuku Showdown Arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Will Feature The Aftermath of The Shibuya Incident Arc

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Before commencing the Culling Game, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will adapt Itadori’s Extermination and the Perfect Preparation Arc to feature the aftermath of the brutal Shibuya Incident. The Jujutsu society collapsed after the battle, which resulted in several casualties among sorcerers and countless innocent deaths in the Shibuya war. Not only that, but with Satoru Gojo being sealed, the top brass are free to do what they please. They forbid anyone from trying to unseal Gojo, who has been deemed a criminal by them after Kenjaku made a scene using Suguru Geto’s body.

However, a rule like that is barely enough to stop Gojo’s students from trying to find a way to save him. Additionally, Yuji Itadori and Masamichi Yaga are also on the hit list for different reasons. The top brass have long since wanted to kill Yuji, and that’s why they are more than happy to hand over the task to Yuta Okkotsu, who just arrived from Africa. The upcoming season will reveal Yuta’s true intentions in targeting Yuji while also introducing Naoya Zenin, one of the worst villains in the series.

After the initial few episodes, the anime will commence the Culling Game, the longest arc in the series, where Kenjaku orchestrates a brutal battle royale. This was Kenjaku’s plan from the beginning, and he only fulfilled his goal by keeping Gojo out of the way, who was too powerful for him to defeat in a fair match. Several new characters will be introduced in the upcoming season, both allies and enemies alike.

