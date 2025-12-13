All 26 Characters Who Fought Sukuna in the Shinjuku Showdown Arc

Every single thing that happened in Jujutsu Kaisen—from the moment Yuji Itadori ate Sukuna’s first finger to the Shibuya Incident to the Culling Game—was only a precursor to the final battle that would always come between Gojo and his allies against Sukuna. This massive, climactic clash represented the absolute peak of Jujutsu Sorcery in a battle for the fate of the world. The Shinjuku Showdown arc became a deadly test where every single available sorcerer left standing after every deadly event leading up to this point, regardless of strength, lineage, or history, stepped forward to face the King of Curses. From the world’s strongest battling Sukuna head-on and levelling buildings in the process, to strategists lending crucial support and wounded allies rejoining the fight at the eleventh hour, this desperate and prolonged battle was unlike anything ever seen in Jujutsu history.

Each sorcerer understood the finality of their stand in Shinjuku: success meant salvation, and failure meant not only death, but an eternal curse for all humanity.

26) Yoshinobu Gakuganji

As one of the elders of the Jujutsu world and principal of the Kyoto campus of Jujutsu High, Gakuganji contributed his ages of expertise not through direct combat but through equally important preparation. He played an essential supporting role alongside Utahime Iori, lending his experience and authority to help set up the elaborate ritual that would reinforce Satoru Gojo’s Cursed Technique, showing that even the most staunchly conservative and sometimes adversarial members of Jujutsu Society were willing to risk everything for this last, desperate chance at victory.

25) Angel/Hana Kurusu

Hana Kurusu, the vessel for the ancient sorcerer Angel, wielded the powerful Cursed Technique known as Jacob’s Ladder. Her involvement was arguably the most critical in the buildup to the Shinjuku Showdown, as her technique was the only known power capable of completely nullifying Cursed Techniques and Cursed Objects. She attempted to use Jacob’s Ladder to fully excise Sukuna from Megumi Fushiguro’s body, though Sukuna ultimately foiled plans. Angel’s ability made her a linchpin in the plan to defeat the King of Curses by eliminating his vessel, thereby saving Megumi.

24) Kirara Hoshi

Kirara’s role in Shinjuki did not rely solely on their technique, but instead saw them take on a supportive role on the perimeter of the battlefield. Kirara’s technique, Love Rendezvous, added a defensive layer to the area, creating opportunities and bottlenecks for their allies. Their skill in subtly manipulating the battlefield’s energy flow was a high-level tactical asset in the sprawling chaos of Shinjuku.

23) Kiyotaka Ichiji

Ichiji, primarily a lower-grade sorcerer specializing in support and acting more as an assistant than sorcerer, played a vital piece of the strategic puzzle before the battle even begun. He used barrier techniques to establish communication and defensive perimeters around the main combat zone. Ichiji’s barriers created a concealed location for Shoko Ieiri to save lives while hidden away, and also acted as a defensive shield for those on the front line.

22) Utahime Iori

Throughout the entire series, Utahime’s technique remains an unseen mystery. However, that changes at the very beginning of the showdown. Her Cursed Technique, Solo Forbidden Area, grants her the ability to reinforce and amplify another sorcerer’s technique through a song and dance ritual. She worked with Gakuganji to set up and complete this complex ritual to enhance Satoru Gojo’s already powerful technique just before his battle with Sukuna. Sacrificing her own Cursed Energy was a key factor in Gojo’s ability to unleash Purple Hollow at two hundred percent.

21) Choso

The eldest of the Death Painting Wombs, Choso, fought with everything he had to protect his brother, Yuji. His mastery of Blood Manipulation proved to be a significant threat and defense against Sukuna. In a final, desperate act of love, Choso sacrificed himself to shield Yuji from a fatal blow. Choso’s heartbreaking death was a turning point for Yuji and a prime example of the emotional and physical stakes of the battle.

20) Kamo Noritoshi

Kamo, another skilled user of Blood Manipulation and a member of one of the Big Three families, brought his clan’s techniques to the team. His primary contribution during the Showdown was tactical and educational, as he helped pass on the intricate knowledge of Blood Manipulation to Yuji. Kamo’s support enhanced Yuji’s skillset, giving him a more diverse arsenal of techniques to use against Sukuna, ensuring one of the main fighters was as prepared as possible.

19) Ino Takuma

Ino stepped up to fight with renewed resolve, honoring the memory of his former mentor, Kento Nanami. He inherited and used Nanami’s signature weapon, a cleaver that gives the user a powerful edge in close-quarters combat. His entrance to the battlefield, channeling the spirit of the fallen mentor, was a symbolic and tactical boost his allies needed, reminding them of the loved ones they lost at Sukuna’s hands.

18) Toge Inumaki

Inumaki, known for his powerful and rare Cursed Speech, returned to the battlefield after suffering a devastating injury in Shibuya. His ability to enforce his commands through spoken words was a vital tool for disruption. In fact, Inumkai attempted to use his technique against Sukuna to freeze him in place, but Sukuna’s powers proved too strong.

17) Kasumi Miwa

Throughout the series, Miwa considers herself “Useless Miwa,” doubting her own abilities and strength. However, during the Showdown, she was undoubtedly one of the bravest, selfless, and most important players. Miwa rushed into the fray without hesitation and heroically used a Simple Domain to protect Maki from a potentially lethal blow when Sukuna briefly tried to unleash his Malevolent Shrine against Maki. Maki held onto Miwa, who kept her feet firmly planted to maintain her domain despite the chaos, ultimately saving Maki’s life and proving that she was far from useless.

16) Momo Nishimiya

Momo utilized her Cursed Technique, which allows her to ride her flying broom, to provide support from above. Her role was primarily focused on surveillance and assisting in the immediate evacuation of injured sorcerers. Her mobility and vantage point made her an indispensable asset for gathering intelligence and ensuring the quick, safe transportation of wounded fighters off the brutal battlefield.

14) Megumi Fushiguro

Megumi was involuntarily placed at the heart of the conflict as Sukuna’s chosen vessel. Tragically, Sukuna’s presence and manipulation had plunged him into a state of deep despair and hopeless resignation. Yuji’s relentless efforts were aimed at reaching and freeing Megumi’s soul from the crushing weight of Sukuna’s influence, making his internal struggle to find the will to fight back the most critical secondary objective of the battle.

14) Kinji Hakari

Hakari, a fierce Grade-1 sorcerer nearly on par with the Special Grades, took on perhaps one of the most essential missions of engaging and neutralizing Uraume, Sukuna’s loyal right-hand user of Ice Manipulation. This fight was absolutely crucial, as it kept Uraume out of the fray and stopped them from aiding Sukuna in any way throughout the entire showdown. Hakari relied on his powerful (and somewhat chaotic) Domain Expansion, Idle Death Gamble, which made it incredibly difficult to get the upper hand on him. Hakari was relentless, effectively tying down Sukuna’s most dangerous and only ally far away from the main conflict.

13) Miguel Oduol

Miguel, a sorcerer with a deep (and rather contentious) history with Gojo, reappeared in Japan to join the fight against Sukuna. He utilized his Prayer Song technique, which enhanced his physical strength so he could engage Sukuna in hand-to-hand combat. Miguel’s technique and general skills as a physical fighter kept Sukuna off balance for Yuji to land surprise attacks.

12) Atsuya Kusakabe

Kusakabe, a master of the New Shadow Style, was acknowledged by many as the strongest among the grade one sorcerers despite his unwillingness to fight. He stepped up during Shinjuku and provided a steady, anchor-like defense against Sukuna’s relentless attacks, utilizing his Simple Domain and masterful swordplay. He led by example, using his skill to stall Sukuna and protect his allies.

11) Shoko Ieiri

Shoko was indispensable to every single fighter. Operating from a secure, hidden location, she was the only one who could use Reverse Cursed Technique on a scale large enough to save multiple severely injured sorcerers, some of whom were even on the edge of death. She healed everyone transported to her by Mei Mei’s little brother, Ui Ui. Her medical support was the only reason most of the key players survived.

10) Ui Ui

Ui Ui played an incredibly essential and daring support role on the front lines. He used his unique Cursed Technique, which had not been seen before Shinjuku, to instantaneously transport wounded sorcerers away from the battlefield and directly to Shoko for life-saving treatment. As a one-person high-risk extraction team, Ui Ui ensured that the battle could continue, saving countless lives and quickly returning recovered sorcerers to fight Sukuna once more.

9) Mei Mei

Mei Mei used her Cursed Technique, Black Bird Manipulation, to command a flock of crows imbued with Cursed Energy. Her contribution was primarily strategic and for reconnaissance, much like Momo. Seeing through her crows’ eyes, Mei Mei could monitor Sukuna’s movements and Cursed Energy output, giving her allies real-time intelligence about his condition and positioning. This steady stream of battlefield data was indispensable for coordinating the non-stop rotation of sorcerers against the King of Curses.

8) Hiromi Higuruma

Higuruma, a legal prodigy turned powerful sorcerer, was one of the first to confront Sukuna after Gojo’s death with his Domain Expansion, Deadly Sentencing. This technique had the potential to confiscate an enemy’s Cursed Technique or even their Cursed Tools. In a stunning display of strategic brilliance, he successfully managed to strip Sukuna of an electric-based dagger, Kamutoke. Even more importantly, Higurama was able to land a strike on Sukuna with his powerful Cursed Tool, the Executioner’s Sword, weakening Sukuna just enough to aid in reaching Megumi’s soul.

7) Hajime Kashimo

Kashimo, an ancient sorcerer famous for his lightning-based Cursed Technique, threw himself into the fight immediately after Gojo’s devastating loss, determined to fight whoever was the strongest—in this case, Sukuna. He unleashed his one-time-use Cursed Technique, Genjuu Kohaku, which gave him overwhelming physical power and Cursed Energy output. Though he ultimately lost his life, Kashimo forced Sukuna to reveal more of his true power and uncovered crucial information for the sorcerers who would follow.

6) Nobara Kugisaki

In a shocking twist, Nobara awoke from a coma she had been in since the Shibuya Incident, and immediately re-entered the fray barely minutes later. She used her Cursed Technique, Resonance, on the last of Sukuna’s fingers that Gojo had hidden away. This unexpected burst of Cursed Energy reverberated through the King of Curses, causing a momentary lapse in his control and coordination, which created the essential, tiny opening that Yuji Itadori desperately needed to land his own killing blow.

5) Aoi Todo

Todo returned to the battlefield, seemingly having overcome the loss of his hand and use of his Cursed Technique, Boogie Woogie. Though severely limited, he used his high-level tactical intelligence and impressive physical strength to coordinate and support Yuji. He was able to use Boogie Woogie to save his friends and aid Yuji, and even found new ways to strategize, functioning as the brain and anchor for Yuji’s final assault.

4) Yuta Okkotsu

Yuta, a Special Grade sorcerer who acquired Kenjaku’s body-hopping technique after killing the long-time villain, stood ready to fight as Gojo’s designated successor if the worst should happen. Watching the battle between Gojo and Sukuna, Yuta was clearly stressed about the consequences of Gojo’s potential death, knowing the responsibility that would fall to him as the next strongest. He first entered the battle, using his Domain Expansion, Authentic Mutual Love, and, in the ultimate twist, returned to the battlefield in Gojo’s body and used Gojo’s powers against Sukuna.

3) Maki Zenin

Maki, freed from the constraints of Cursed Energy, became a walking, deadly weapon through her Heavenly Restriction. Wielding the Split Soul Katana, she bypassed Sukuna’s defenses and was able to strike directly at his soul. In a series of breathtaking assaults, she successfully managed to stab one of Sukuna’s hearts and cleanly severed one of his arms, inflicting two of the most significant physical wounds of the entire conflict while matching the King of Curses’ speed and brutality in close-quarters combat—all with zero Cursed Energy or Techniques.

2) Yuji Itadori

Yuji entered the fight with unwavering resolve, having prepared to fight and defeat Sukuna from the moment he learned about being Sukuna’s vessel. Through his strength, relentless training, and unbreakable resolve, Yuji unlocked his own Domain Expansion, which gave him a new and unexpected edge. Yuji landed the killing blow after the combined efforts of his allies created a momentary opening, delivering the final, decisive strike and fulfilling his sacred vow to exorcise the Curse that had wreaked untold damage.

1) Satoru Gojo

The man who stood alone at the precipice. The strongest sorcerer of his era. Gojo was the first to face Sukuna in a world-shattering battle, using his Limitless Cursed Technique and powerful Domain Expansion, Unlimited Void. Their clash was a war of titans that levelled Shinjuku. Gojo pushed Sukuna to his absolute limit, forcing him to draw on every technique and strategy at his disposal and ultimately setting the stage for the subsequent waves of sorcerers to attempt to finish what he started.

