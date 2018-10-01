What Time Does ‘Boruto’ Premiere On Toonami?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the major sequel to Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto series, will be making its big debut on Adult Swim’s Toonami block tonight, and after its successful run in Japan fans can’t wait to see the English dub of the series.

But when will you be able to see the series for yourself? Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will premiere tonight, Saturday, September 29, during Toonami at 10:30PM EST.

The English dub cast of the series includes Amanda Celine Miller as Boruto Uzumaki, Cherami Leigh as Sarada Uchiha, Robbie Daymond as Mitsuki, Todd Haberkorn as Shikadai Nara, Melissa Fahn as Himawari Uzumaki.

Fans of the previous series will be excited to hear that Maile Flanagan will be returning to voice Naruto Uzumaki, Yuri Lowenthal will be voicing Sasuke Uchiha, Tom Gibis will be performing Shikamaru Nara, and Kate Higgins will be portraying Sakura once more.

If you want to see the original Japanese language release of the series with English subtitles instead, you can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll (for free with ads or with paid subscription) and Hulu (with paid subscription).

The English dub of the original series has its own share of fans as its original run on Toonami helped usher in a new wave of anime fans, so the official premiere of its sequel could be a big event for the block as its current line-up boasts its strongest series yet. It’s going to feel nostalgic, yet brand new.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Naruto’s relationships are some of the most fan-favorite elements of the series, and the sequel was received well in Japan (and to those who follow along with the Japanese release of the series) because of what it confirms from the original narrative.Naruto and Hinata are a couple, Sasuke and Sakura are a couple, and there are many other shout outs to the previous series that old and new fans are sure to love when the series makes its Toonami debut.