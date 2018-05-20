What Is BTS Performing On The 2018 Billboard Music Awards?

If you didn’t know, tonight is all about the Billboard Music Awards for K-pop fans worldwide. In a couple of hours, the event will kick off on NBC, and BTS is set to perform at the star-studded ceremony. So, if you are new to the band, then you may not know what to expect from the rising K-pop ensemble just yet.

Really, all you need to know is “FAKE LOVE” — and we’re not talking about the Drake track.

When BTS hits the stage tonight, the group will make a historic performance for K-pop. Not only is the group the first Korea idol act to take the stage at the Billboard Music Awards, but it will mark the band’s first televised performance of “FAKE LOVE”. The song is the brand-new single BTS put out with their latest album, and the entire package dropped just a few days ago.

“FAKE LOVE” is the debut single of Love Yourself: Tear, the second installment of the band’s new trilogy. Last year, BTS kicked off their new era with Love Yourself: Her, and American audiences were treated to a live look at that album when the group performed its single “DNA” at the 2017 American Music Awards. Now, BTS is serving a new look at their growing catalog, and the Billboard Music Awards will have the eyes of every ARMY on it thanks to the debut.

While BTS may be sharing their first performance of “FAKE LOVE” on the show tonight, fans are already very familiar with the track. The song was shared in full on May 18 when Love Yourself: Tear was released. So far, the single’s music video has amassed more than 60 million views, and it got 41 million of those within 24-hours of its release. The staggering debut makes “FAKE LOVE” the second highest-viewed music video within a 24-hour period as Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” video edged its win with 43.2 million views.

