Jujutsu Kaisen Launches Shonen Jump’s Wildest Crossover Yet

Jujutsu Kaisen has popped up in one of Shonen Jump‘s wildest crossovers yet with an unexpected series! One of the best parts of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine is seeing all of these major titles gathered into one place, but sometimes creators take this to the next level. There are a few moments where characters in one series will point out others from the magazine, and there are a few moments that go even further with full on cameos or crossovers. But sometimes, these crossovers really don’t seem like they would make sense until you see them.

Ei Yamano’s Someone Hertz has been steadily rising in the ranks of Shonen Jump magazine ever since it made its debut last Fall, and it’s quickly becoming a very popular work. Taking that to the next level with the release of its second volume on shelves in Japan, the series is celebrating with a special crossover with Jujutsu Kaisen that places Mahoraga in a much different situation that fans might have seen in either the original or Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo series. Check it out below.

Jujutsu Kaisen x Someone Hertz Shonen Jump Crossover Revealed

Courtesy of Shueisha

This special crossover takes Mahoraga right from the pages of Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen, and places it in the world of Ei Yamano’s Someone Hertz. In the midst of a conversation with the comedy series’ two leads, Mimei and Kurage, it’s clear that Mahoraga is trying to adapt to whatever quick jokes the two of them are throwing its way. It’s a wild kind of situation that you would never expect for the all-powerful weapon, and it’s another reason why this unexpected crossover works as well as it does. It’s just such a wild juxtaposition between the two.

Someone Hertz has really been taking over Shonen Jump over its short run thus far. It’s not the most explosive series that fans will find in the magazine (especially when compared to projects like Jujutsu Kaisen), but that’s also what has helped it stand out so much. It’s a much quieter project that has some very cute art and some great jokes. It’s definitely the kind of refresher fans need after reading through tons of action.

What Is Someone Hertz?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Someone Hertz was created by Ei Yamano and first made its debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last Fall. It hasn’t been around for long, but fans have really been drawn to its main story of Mimei, a kid who isn’t funny, running into Kurage, a kid who is very funny by comparison. Mimei has been listening in to his favorite comedy show on the radio, and has been doing his best to try and get his jokes read on the air without much luck.

But when he discovers that Kurage has also been listening to these shows and his responsible for many of the jokes that get read on the air instead, Mimei reaches out to her in the hopes of becoming funny enough for his jokes to get recognized. All the while, it’s been made clear that a deep friendship (and possibly something more) is developing between the two along the way. It’s great and you should pick it up.

