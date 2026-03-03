Dragon Ball Super Teases More Anime After New Series & Remake

Dragon Ball Super has a lot of new projects in the works with both a new remake and a full new anime series on the way, but it seems like there’s going to be even more planned down the line. Dragon Ball is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Akira Toriyama’s original manga debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and thus is making its long awaited comeback beginning later this year. The series will be returning this Fall with a new remake series, and later with a whole new arc, but that’s not all.

Dragon Ball has dropped a special refresher on its website (as spotted by @Venixys on X) about all of the major projects it had announced to be in the works during the Genkidamatsuri event earlier this year, but the final line of the update is what getting the most attention. Because while all of these new projects had been announced for the 40th anniversary, we’ve now been teased about other projects coming after, “‘Super’ new developments will continue to unfold well beyond the 40th anniversary of Dragon Ball, so stay tuned!”

New Dragon Ball Super Anime Teased After Remake and Galactic Patrol Arc

Dragon Ball Super announced quite a bit earlier this year as it’s going to be making its return to screens later this Fall with Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, a full remake of the Battle of Gods arc from the original TV series complete with enhanced visuals and more. Then following the remake, there is going to be a brand new anime titled Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol, which adapts the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc of the Dragon Ball Super manga story (that picks up after the events of the Tournament of Power).

Though these Dragon Ball Super anime projects are great to see announced, fans have felt like they were the first in more probable releases to come. Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is hopefully the first in a new line of remakes potentially enhancing older TV episodes for the anime’s other arcs such as the Resurrection F arc, Future Trunks, Universe 6 and more. But the bigger hope is that Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol is the first of brand new projects on the way in the future.

Dragon Ball Super’s Anime Could Continue With Granolah Arc

The tease of even more Dragon Ball Super anime is much more exciting thanks to the fact that the manga is now on the table for adaptation. The Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc is one of the two manga arcs that continued beyond the events of the TV anime series, and with this new series it’s finally going to be animated. So the hope is that the anime then continues with a proper adaptation of the manga’s other not yet adapted arc, Granolah the Survivor, with a new release in the future.

It’s going to be quite a long time before we get to see any sniff of these far-off Dragon Ball Super projects, unfortunately. With the Beerus remake not hitting until later this Fall, and Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol yet to reveal a release window as of the time of this writing, any clues on what could be coming after are far off from this point. Either way, it’s still exciting waiting for these new anime after so many years of being dormant.

