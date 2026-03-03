Crunchyroll’s Biggest Isekai Drops New Look at Season 4 Ahead of April Premiere (Watch)

The Spring 2026 anime schedule is fast approaching, and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has dropped an explosive new look at its return for Season 4 ahead of its premiere this April. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has quickly become one of the biggest Isekai anime franchises now streaming with Crunchyroll as it not only released three successful seasons of the TV anime, but two feature films, a spinoff anime series, and multiple OVA specials. Now the franchise is finally coming back for a whole new wave of episodes.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 is going to be making its premiere on April 3rd in Japan, and it’s going to kick off a massive wave of episodes for the new season beginning this Spring. To help celebrate the fact that the anime’s comeback is at hand, the anime franchise has dropped a new trailer and poster for its return that you can check out below. Setting up Rimuru’s next conflict, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 has some big plans.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 Releases New Trailer Ahead of April 2026 Premiere

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 will be making its debut in Japan on April 3rd as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, and Crunchyroll will be streaming the new episodes for fans in international territories when it hits. The series will be featuring a returning staff and voice cast seen in the previous anime releases, and this new update also confirmed the opening theme is titled “Esoragoto” as performed by Eir Aoi. The new ending theme is titled “Katsubo” as performed by CiON.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 also has some massive plans for its run. The new season has been confirmed for a five cour run in total before it comes to an end with a few breaks in between. The first two cours of the season will be airing consecutively through the Spring and Summer 2026 anime windows, and then there will be a break before the anime returns for new episodes in 2027 and potentially beyond. So it’s going to be sticking around for a while.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Movie Gets U.S. Release

Courtesy of EightBit

Fans of the franchise will have a lot to check out this Spring as well as shortly after the debut of the fourth season, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is coming back to theaters with a brand new movie. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Tears of the Azure Sea will be coming to theaters in the United States and Canada on May 1st, following its release across theaters in Japan earlier this year. It’s going to be offering both Japanese language and English dubbed audio.

Directed by Yasuhito Kikuchi for studio Eightbit (the same studio behind the TV anime), That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Tears of the Azure Sea will be featuring a brand new story from the series’ original writer Fuse. Not seen in the anime or light novel releases before, fans have quite a lot to look forward to in the immediate future.

