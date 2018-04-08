Where To Watch ‘Food Wars’ New Season

There are a lot of great anime premiering as part of the Spring 2018 anime season, so it could be possible that you would lose track of where to find some of your favorite series premieres.

One big series returning for the second half of its third season with new episodes is Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, now fans will now exactly where they can find this series. Unfortunately, the options aren’t as vast for this one.

Crunchyroll – There is a monthly subscription fee to watch episodes (in Japanese with English subs) the day of release, but they also offer a free option to fans who don’t mind waiting a week after initial release to watch a new episode.

Season four of the series, which is technically the second half of season 3, Shokugeki no Soma: San no Sara – Totsuki Ressha-hen, will premiere April 8 and the first trailer for the season teased major events of the Promotion Exams. The Promotion Exams were teased at the latter half of the third season when Azami Nakiri staged his coup at Totsuki.

The synopsis for the season is as follows:

“Yukihira Soma had been polishing his cooking skills while helping at his family’s diner and one day, enters the elite cooking school, Totsuki Teahouse Culinary Academy. Soma met various other chefs at the academy and as he grew, he started searching for his own way of cooking. With the curriculums that required the students to go help out at actual restaurants, Soma gained even more experience. With that, he was able to break through his old self and break through to a whole new taste for his dishes. He successfully completes his curriculum and grew even more. After his training in the actual restaurant, Soma finally sees the top of Totsuki Academy, the Totsuki Elite Ten at the Momiji Meet and Greet and challenges them. The venue that was decided for Soma and the Elite Ten to battle was the Totsuki school festival, the Moon Festival. What will Soma make happen at this monster event that brings in 500,000 ever year? Meanwhile, someone’s plan is coming together in the shadows. Soma’s new battle was about to begin!”

The first key visual for the season also teased a somber tone, and further cements the importance of Totsuki’s train and snow, which plays a major part in the Promotion Exams arc. Depending on how far the fourth season adapts, it could set up for the final confrontation between Totsuki’s outliers and central as it is in the manga series.

For those unfamiliar with Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, the series was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda and illustrated by Shun Saeki. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate. In order to survive in school and avoid being expelled, Soma eventually has to challenge and defeat any other chef that stands in his way.

The series was first published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, and has been collected in 26 volumes. The manga has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. It was adapted into an anime series by J.C. staff has has run for 48 episodes across two seasons.