Crunchyroll has a lot of new anime for fans to look forward to next year, but one viral series has set its release date with some newly revealed preview images showing off more of its central duo. There may be a lot of new anime coming next year that fans are going to be competing for your attention, but there’s been one series in particular that has gone viral with each bit of promotional material. And fans have been waiting for The Guy She Was Interested in Wasn’t a Guy at All for a while.

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The anime adaptation for Sumiko Arai’s The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn’t a Guy at All is coming our way this January to help kickstart the 2027 year of anime off on the right foot, and the franchise has been steadily getting ready with new looks at its central duo of Aya and Mitsuki. Taking the stage during a major event in Singapore over the weekend, the anime has shared some new preview images with the confirmation that it’s hitting on January 8th. Check them out in the gallery below.

When Does The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn’t a Guy at All Come Out?

The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn’t a Guy at All is scheduled to make its debut on January 8th in Japan as part of the Winter 2027 anime schedule, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll in the United States and other international territories when it hits (though international release plans have yet to be finalized at this time). Masashi Ishihama is directing the anime for CloverWorks (the studio behind hits like My Dress-Up Darling and Spy x Family) with Rino Yamazaki handling the composition, and Kanna Hirayama providing the character designs.

The opening theme song for The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn’t a Guy at All is actually “Breed” as originally performed by Nirvana and released back in 1991. Kosuke Noma and Takayuki “Kojiro” Sasaki are composing the music for the series, and the voice cast has been largely confirmed as well with Akari Kito and Mariya Ise as the core duo of Aya Osawa and Mitsuki Koga, Kejiro Tsuda as Jo, Tasuku Hatanaka as Narita, Yurina Amami as Chizuru, Fairouz Ai as Mao, and Maiko Nomura as Kanna.

What’s So Special About The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn’t a Guy at All?

The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn’t a Guy at All has been a manga title that fans have been especially hoping to see get an anime as the romance series has been a huge hit since Sumiko Arai made their series debut in 2022. Those in attendance at Anime Frontier 2026 will get their chance to see what all of the fuss is about earlier than most during a special panel on December 6th. Aniplex is showcasing a bunch of early premieres for their titles coming in the next year, so make sure to keep an eye out for it.

The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn’t a Guy at All seems to be filled with all kinds of cool looking imagery and vibes, and the anime has a chance to take that all to the next level when it hits. But how are you liking the look of the new anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.