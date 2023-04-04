Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Gojo VA Gives Update on the Anime's Return

It has been a while since Jujutsu Kaisen dropped any new episodes on fans, but that will all change soon. If you did not know, the franchise is gearing up for a big comeback this summer courtesy of season two. July will mark the return of Gojo's students as another anime arc comes to life. And now, the star behind Gojo is updating fans on how Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is going.

The update was shared by Yuichi Nakamura in Japan during a recent interview which fan-translators such as JJKContent turned around. It was there Nakamura said work on season 2 began early, and so far, Jujutsu Kaisen is adapting more manga content per episode than it did in season one.

"The recording has already started and I always check the scenes comparing it to the manga. This time the amount of content has increased compared to the manga. I'll be glad if the fans of the manga can enjoy the enhanced direction in the anime. Not only the battles, but other parts of the episodes will be Flashy. Please be excited and hold on until July," the voice actor shared.

As you can imagine, fans are keeping a close eye on Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, and its latest teaser was shared last month at Anime Japan. It was there fans got a good look at the first arc of season 2 which is all about Gojo's past. When the anime makes its comeback, we will check in on Gojo during his high school years with Geto by his side. So of course, this big arc will put Nakamura center stage.

So far, it looks like production on Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has gone well at Studio MAPPA. Director Shota Goshozono will replace Sunghoo Park as director this time around. Currently, the main cast of Jujutsu Kaisen is slated to reprise their roles in season two. There was some debate about this given a recent scandal surrounding Takahiro Sakurai, the actor behind Geto. The voice actor has been in the headlines as of late because of an extramarital affair. The controversy has cost Sakurai a few roles so far, but for now, it seems his place in Jujutsu Kaisen is safe.

Want to catch up on Jujutsu Kaisen ahead of season two? The anime is streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll. As for the manga, creator Gege Akutami releases chapters regularly through the Shonen Jump app. So if you want more information on the supernatural shonen, you can read its official synopsis below:

"In a world where cursed spirits feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryomen Sukuna have been lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna's body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it... Although Yuji Itadori looks like your average teenager, his immense physical strength is something to behold! Every sports club wants him to join, but Itadori would rather hang out with the school outcasts in the Occult Research Club. One day, the club manages to get their hands on a sealed cursed object. Little do they know the terror they'll unleash when they break the seal..."

What do you want to see from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 this summer...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.