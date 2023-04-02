Jujutsu Kaisen's Takahiro Sakurai Exits Agency Following Affair Scandal

Jujutsu Kaisen is gearing up for a new season, but in the run up, one of its stars is standing on shaky ground. If you did not know, voice actor Takahiro Sakurai has been in hot water for much of this year. The veteran actor saw his reputation nosedive a few months back thanks to an affair scandal, and now, the ordeal has led Sakurai to exit his talent agency.

The voice actor, who plays Suguru Geto in Jujutsu Kaisen, confirmed he was exiting his talent agency in a new letter to fans. It was there the star said he was terminating his contract with INTENTION, a popular talent agency for voice actors in Japan. Sakurai was represented by the company for more than eight years, but the actor said he is leaving on his own accord to prevent his cheating scandal from harming the agency.

"I thought that leaving the office was one of the ways I could take responsibility and that expressing my thoughts and actions by building the future was my own way of drawing a line through my past," Sakurai wrote in his note. "From now on, while facing my work with sincerity, I will reconsider myself once again, and walk to repay the kindness I have received from all of you so that I can restore the trust that I have lost"

For those who aren't up to date with Sakurai, you should know Geto's voice actor ran into trouble last October when a newspaper in Japan reported on their affair. The report revealed Sakurai had been involved in an extramarital affair for at least 10 years with a writer on his radio show. Allegedly, the writer involved with Sakurai believed the pair would marry before long, but that wasn't the case. After all, Sakurai was already married to a former voice actress and had been since the early 2000s according to records.

Sakurai is still working to atone for his recent affair. Recently, it was announced the actor was exiting the anime reboot of Mononoke. The upcoming remake was set to star Sakurai in its lead role as the voice actor originated the gig in 2007; However, it seems Sakurai has chosen to exit the project in light of his scandal. At this time, it appears Jujutsu Kaisen season two will not be impacted by the ordeal. The shonen series is expected to return in July 2023, and current reports suggest Sakurai has already begun dubbing work as Geto.

