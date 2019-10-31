Ricochet Debuts All Might Gear at WWE Crown Jewel

If you are a fan of My Hero Academia, then there is no doubt you know All Might. The character is a favorite with fans, and his muscular body has spawned all sorts of memes. Clearly, it seems like one WWE star knows the Pro Hero as Ricochet just embodied the Symbol of Peace on a huge stage.

After all, the professional wrestler is at the WWE Crown Jewel event, and he wasted no time showing off his suit. Ricochet came into the ring wearing full All Might gear, and fans could not be geeking out harder.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, Ricochet came out to Crown Jewel wearing a familiar bodysuit. The look mimics the design worn by All Might in My Hero Academia to perfection. With its yellow sleeves and belt on point, the rest of the outfit is filled with yellows and reds.

Ricochet fans are hoping the wrestler impresses with his performance. The WWE star came out to take part in a 10-man tag match, and he was drafted to Team Hogan. Given his record, fans are expecting some fun matches from Ricochet while he is in the ring, and this outfit will only make things even better. Not long ago, Ricochet took on AJ Styles while dressed in full Nightwing gear a la DC Comics, so here’s to hoping All Might pulls through for the wrestler.

Do you approve of this wrestler’s My Hero Academia look…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.