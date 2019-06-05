WWE Star Xavier Woods Shouts Out Favorite Anime Film

To those who follow the New Day in the wrestling world of WWE, they’re no stranger to the fact that these guys live, eat, and breathe nerd culture. From entering the stage wearing Saiyan armor from Dragon Ball Z to creating their own breakfast cereal, the team of Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods wear their love of pop culture on their sleeves. Speaking of which, Xavier Woods recently wore a t-shirt displaying his favorite anime, the often forgotten Robot Carnival.

With Kofi Kingston’s recent win as the new WWE World Champion, more eyes are on the New Day team than ever before. Xavier Woods posted on his Twitter a t-shirt representing the Robot Carnival, specifically shouting out the segment, Star Light Angel:

Star Light Angel literally changed my life the first time that I saw it. #RobotCarnival will always be one of my favorite animes 😁 shout to #SuperUnofficial for the shirt pic.twitter.com/9mlcndsvJs — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) June 1, 2019

Robot Carnival was an anthology anime film released in 1987 that featured nine different short stories, all focusing on different aspects of technology and robots specifically. The segment that Woods mentions, Star Light Angel, finds two friends in a futuristic amusement park populated by both human employees and amazing technology. When one of the friends discovers that her boyfriend is cheating on her, she attempts to retreat into virtual reality which eventually allows her to move forward and grow into her future.

Much like similar animated anthologies, such as Heavy Metal, Robot Carnival ranges from segments that are hilarious to thought provoking. The OVA itself was originally released in Japan but was then later released on home video and a brief theater run in the US.

Xavier Woods himself has always been a big fan of anime and video games, even creating a Youtube Channel that promotes pop culture and gaming titled “UpUpDownDown”. “Austin Creed” has been a wrestler since 2005, initially hitting the mat part time, but joined the WWE in 2013. The following year, he joined Big E and Kofi Kingston as part of the now legendary tag team of “The New Day”.

The three member tag team has the longest streak as champions, holding the belts consistently for 483 days in “one go”. They reclaimed the belts after initially losing them, continuing their reign as champions for more time with 533 days total. With Kofi as the current WWE champion, we’ll see what the future has in store for the New Day but we wouldn’t mind eventually seeing Xavier Woods take the main belt for himself.

What do you think of Xavier Woods' favorite anime selection? Do you think the New Day will one day incorporate Robot Carnival into their ring entrance?