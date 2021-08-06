Yashahime Fans Cannot Contain Their Excitement For Season Two

By Evan Valentine

This October, the world of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon will be returning to televisions with new adventures for the daughters of Inuyasha and Sesshomaru, and fans have been expressing their excitement regarding the big return via social media. With the first season answering a number of questions as to the fate of the original crew of Inuyasha, the original anime story by Rumiko Takahashi that spawned this sequel, there are plenty of mysteries that have yet to be solved and the latest trailer for the fall release is already hinting at some major revelations.

Earlier this week, Viz Media released the newest trailer for the upcoming second season of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, introducing us to a number of new characters that are sure to play some major roles in the adventures of Setsuna, Towa, and Moroha:

What questions do you want to see answered in season two of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Inuyasha.

Only 8 More Weeks

Back On It

Tears Will Be Shed

It's A Lot To Take In

Heart Warming

They Have Returned

The Hype Is Real

From This To That

