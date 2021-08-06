Yashahime Fans Cannot Contain Their Excitement For Season Two
This October, the world of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon will be returning to televisions with new adventures for the daughters of Inuyasha and Sesshomaru, and fans have been expressing their excitement regarding the big return via social media. With the first season answering a number of questions as to the fate of the original crew of Inuyasha, the original anime story by Rumiko Takahashi that spawned this sequel, there are plenty of mysteries that have yet to be solved and the latest trailer for the fall release is already hinting at some major revelations.
Earlier this week, Viz Media released the newest trailer for the upcoming second season of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, introducing us to a number of new characters that are sure to play some major roles in the adventures of Setsuna, Towa, and Moroha:
Check out the trailer for Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon—The Second Act! pic.twitter.com/x1ybHiA2Dz— Yashahime VIZ (@Yashahime_VIZ) August 6, 2021
What questions do you want to see answered in season two of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Inuyasha.
Only 8 More Weeks
prevnext
🌸It's coming guys. It's just around the bend. Only 8 more weeks. We just might have some questions answered in Season 2 Yashahime.🥺🙏🌸 #HanyoNoYashahime #season2 #anime pic.twitter.com/iSECk0hEiO— XxFolklorexX (@XxFolklorexX) August 6, 2021
Back On It
prevnext
Can't Wait for Season 2, #Yashahime Boogaloo!!!! 😭 pic.twitter.com/rBBOPrYQkk— Spongy! (@LeftSponges) August 6, 2021
Tears Will Be Shed
prevnext
Season 2 of Yashahime looks amazing and I don't know if I'm ready to cry my eyes out, but I don't care.— ☽ Nana Moon ☾ (@nanamoonart) August 6, 2021
It's A Lot To Take In
prevnext
I legit have no idea how to process this trailer for Yashahime season 2, thanks a lot now I can’t sleep… then again I’m glad to see it return this has restored my faith of the show.— Kohaku (@AmberTonosuke) August 6, 2021
Heart Warming
prevnext
This makes me feel warm 🥺#sessrin #inukag— Yashahime season 2 My tears won't stop falling😩 (@RinTowaSetsuna) August 6, 2021
#半妖の夜叉姫 pic.twitter.com/ybjBUhYqYl
They Have Returned
prevnext
KYAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA. MY BABIES ARE BACK, KYAAAAAAAAA AND NY BABIES BABY TOO 😍😍😍 #Yashahime #inuyasha #kagomehttps://t.co/QpePCd9EsI— Julia_TheAnimeLover7 (@JTheanimelover7) August 6, 2021
The Hype Is Real
prevnext
Yooooo! Yashahime season 2 is looking HYPE! I was worried since the 1st season felt awkwardly like InuYasha, but a bit off. This trailer feeeelss like InuYasha. I’m so excited to see the story progress. 😚— bellespaperpages (@tinylittlepup) August 6, 2021
From This To That
prev
We went from that to THIS!!!!
Sesshomaru sama is out here being a whole father looking after his baby girls 😭❤️
I can’t wait for season 2 of Yashahime 💜🤍🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/pfkV9sQa3z— 💗 kagome 💗 (@kagome_setsu) August 6, 2021