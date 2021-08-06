Yashahime Fans Cannot Contain Their Excitement For Season Two

This October, the world of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon will be returning to televisions with new adventures for the daughters of Inuyasha and Sesshomaru, and fans have been expressing their excitement regarding the big return via social media. With the first season answering a number of questions as to the fate of the original crew of Inuyasha, the original anime story by Rumiko Takahashi that spawned this sequel, there are plenty of mysteries that have yet to be solved and the latest trailer for the fall release is already hinting at some major revelations.

Earlier this week, Viz Media released the newest trailer for the upcoming second season of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, introducing us to a number of new characters that are sure to play some major roles in the adventures of Setsuna, Towa, and Moroha:

Check out the trailer for Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon—The Second Act! pic.twitter.com/x1ybHiA2Dz — Yashahime VIZ (@Yashahime_VIZ) August 6, 2021

