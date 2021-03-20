Yashahime Princess Half-Demon Confirms Season Two With New Poster

✖

Earlier this week, rumors were swirling that a second season for Yashahime: Princess-Half Demon had been confirmed, and it seems as if the rumors have been made a reality as the sequel to Inuyasha has been confirmed via a new poster and an affirmation by Viz Media. With the twenty-fourth episode of the series recently released that brings the first season of the series to a close, fans are left waiting to see where the trio of demon hunters will continue their adventures and whether we'll be getting more glimpses at the original cast member of its predecessor in Inuyasha.

Sunrise shocked a lot of fans when it was announced that the universe created by Rumiko Takahashi would be making its grand return, with the original series debuting over two decades ago and cultivating quite the fan base over the years. Deciding to follow the daughters of Inuyasha, Sesshomaru, Kagome, and Rin, the protagonists of Toga, Setsuna, and Moroha have joined forces to continue their parents' legacies while also attempting to protect the newest deus ex machina in the supernatural rainbow pearls. Though story details about the second season are still currently under wraps, the season one finale is sure to give fans a number of ideas as to where the second installment will venture.

Viz Media unleashed the news of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon via a brand new Twitter Account created for the series, sharing a brand new poster featuring Toga following the season one finale that added some new elements to the ever-expanding mythos of the magical universe:

ANNOUNCEMENT: Season 2 of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon: The Second Act is confirmed! Follow this account and turn on notifications to keep up to date for what's to come! pic.twitter.com/IZuUOkfwpH — Yashahime NA (@yashahime_na) March 20, 2021

Yashahime has weaved the mysteries of the statuses' of the current heroes' parents quite well, leaving fans guessing as to what happened to the likes of Inuyasha, Sesshomaru, and so many others that helped make the original series such a success. With the season finale not bringing all of these characters back into the fold, we definitely expect to see more mysteries revealed when the anime returns for its second season.

What do you think of the big news that Yashahime has been confirmed for a second season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Inuyasha.