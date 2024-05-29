Yona of the Dawn Musical Shares First Look

Following in the footsteps of other big anime franchises, Yona of The Dawn has its own live-action musical on the way.

In Japan, there are many anime events and performances that never make their way to North America. In recent years, some of the biggest franchises have created their own live-action musicals that will retell an anime story with some catchy new tunes. This summer, Yona of The Dawn is the next big franchise on the list of creating a new live-action adaptation that follows Princess Yona and Su-Won in a totally new way.

As it stands, some of the biggest anime franchises such as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Attack on Titan, Bleach, Death Note, and My Neighbor Totoro have received musicals performed on the stage. Unfortunately for Western anime fans, many of these musicals never make their way to the West. Luckily, the continuing rise of popularity of the anime medium means that the possibility of these musicals crossing the sea increases exponentially.

Yona of The Dawn Musical First Look

The upcoming live-action musical will arrive at Tokyo's Theater H from July 20th to the 28th. The current cast list includes Yona played by Mirei Hoshina / Aya Akane, Hak Son played by Keisuke Kaminaga / Ryono Kusachi, Ki-Ja played by Rui Kihara, Shin-Ah played by Shion Yoshitaka, Jae-Ha played by Sho Kato, Zeno played by DION, Yun played by Tsukasa Hiryu,Tae-Jun played by Hisanori Sato, Kum-Ji played by Daisuke Yanase, Soo-Won played by Shinji Rachi, and Gi-Gang played by Miyuki Tsurugi.

"Akatsuki no Yona" Musical Stage Play first key visual



Scheduled to be performed from July 20 to July 28 in Tokyo pic.twitter.com/8Aw1vw48F3 — Shoujo Crave (@shoujocrave) May 28, 2024

If you haven't experienced the story of Yona of The Dawn, the anime is currently streaming on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the anime's story, "Princess Yona lives an ideal life as the only princess of her kingdom. Doted on by her father, the king, and protected by her faithful guard Hak, she cherishes the time spent with the man she loves, Su-won. But everything changes on her 16th birthday when tragedy strikes her family! Yona reels from the shock of witnessing a loved one's murder and having to fight for her life. With Hak's help, she flees the palace and struggles to survive while evading her enemy's forces. But where will this displaced princess go when all the paths before her are uncertain?"

