You Can Now Watch a Ton of My Hero Academia Episodes for Free Ahead of Anime’s Real Finale

There’s now an easy way to catch up with My Hero Academia as you can watch a ton of episodes completely for free as part of a huge marathon. My Hero Academia ended its TV anime run last year with its eighth and final season, but the franchise still has a lot planned for 2026 as it has kicked off the tenth anniversary celebration of its original anime debut. The series is going to have a ton of special plans for the year, and that includes a free marathon of many of its episodes.

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My Hero Academia is preparing to make its full anime comeback later this Spring with a new special epilogue anime taking place after the final episode of the TV series, and it’s going to serve as a true grand finale for the story. As a way to get fans properly hyped up for the grand finale TOHO Animation is going to be launching a ton of episodes completely for free with their official YouTube channel. In fact, the entire first season of the anime is free to watch right now.

My Hero Academia Announces Free Episodes Marathon for 2026

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia is launching a special free episode marathon for its first three seasons ahead of the anime’s real finale. TOHO Animation dubs it as the “My Hero Academia 10th Anniversary: Free Binge Marathon — Early Seasons (1–3),” event and has revealed the schedule of availability for the seasons. Offering Episodes 1-63 of the anime across the next few months, the episodes will be streaming with subtitles in seven different languages (English, French, Spanish (Latin America), Spanish (Spain), German, Portuguese, and Italian).

It’s only going to be for a limited time, but still the best way to catch up with the anime if you have never jumped in. The schedule for the free My Hero Academia marathon breaks down as such:

Season 1 (Episodes 1–13) April 3, 2026, 5:00 AM PT – May 3, 2026, 7:59 AM PT

Season 2 (Episodes 14–26) April 30, 2026, 8:00 AM PT – May 31, 2026, 7:59 AM PT

Season 2 (Episodes 27–38) May 31, 2026, 8:00 AM PT – June 30, 2026, 7:59 AM PT

Season 3 (Episodes 39–51) June 30, 2026, 8:00 AM PT – July 31, 2026, 7:59 AM PT

Season 3 (Episodes 52–63) July 31, 2026, 8:00 AM PT – August 31, 2026, 7:59 AM PT

What to Know for My Hero Academia’s Real Finale

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia Episode 170+1 will be airing in Japan on May 2nd at 5:30PM JST, and Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will be streaming the new episode alongside its debut in the United States and other select international territories. This special episode takes place eight years after the final fight against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki, and reveals more of the future lives for Izuku Midoriya and the other young heroes of Class 1-A after it was teased in the original TV series finale.

Titled “More,” this special episode actually adapts Chapter 431 of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga release as well. This chapter was not the final one seen in Shonen Jump magazine, but instead was an extended epilogue that the creator released to further flesh out the manga’s ending with the launch of its final volume. If you wanted to see more of that timeskip from the final episode, this is going to be for you.

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