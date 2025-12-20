My Hero Academia Confirms Crunchyroll Release Date for Anime’s Real Finale

My Hero Academia might have aired its final episode, but it turns out that the anime has set a streaming release date for a new episode that will be serving as its true finale. My Hero Academia’s final season wrapped up this Fall with 11 episodes, and 170 episodes in the anime’s run overall. The final episode of the series ushered in a bright future for Izuku Midoriya and the other young heroes of Class 1-A, but there’s still much more of that future yet to be revealed in the anime. Thankfully, that’s changing soon.

As one of the many announcements revealed during its presentation as part of Jump Festa 2026 this weekend in Japan, My Hero Academia has officially confirmed via press release that the anime is coming back for one final, special episode set after the events of the main TV series. This new episode will be adapting more of the materials set in the time skip seen in the TV anime’s final episode, and serves as a real finale for the series. And it’s coming to Crunchyroll this Spring.

When Does My Hero Academia’s Anime Return to Crunchyroll?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia will be returning for Episode 170+1 on May 2nd next year, and will be streaming with Crunchyroll for fans outside of Japan. Titled “More,” this new episode is confirmed to be adapting the official epilogue, Chapter 431, of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series. This was a special chapter released with the final volume of the manga that helped to expand more on the ending seen in the original series. Which means we’ll be seeing more of what’s going on with Deku and the others in the eight years since the end of the war.

This epilogue chapter carries the same title, and is a much more conclusive ending to the series. It helps to wrap up some of the final character arcs that might have left hanging by the series’ original ending, and it was something that fans have been hoping to see animated ever since the final season was first announced to be in the works. It also features much more of Deku and the others in their adult lives, and that’s undoubtedly something that didn’t get enough attention in the original finale.

What’s Next for My Hero Academia?

Courtesy of Toho Animation

My Hero Academia‘s anime franchise has some huge plans for 2026 beyond its return for a new epilogue episode. Not only is My Hero Academia: Vigilantes making its own comeback for a new season this January, but the franchise will be celebrating the anime’s 10th anniversary. “We are incredibly proud to celebrate ten years of My Hero Academia with fans around the world,” a Toho spokesperson said about the anniversary.

“This milestone represents not only a decade of unforgettable stories, heroic characters, and epic battles, but also the incredible support and passion of our global audience,” the statement continued. There’s also a planned My Hero Academia concert world tour featuring the anime’s epic score starting next Spring, but more information about it will be shared at a later date.

